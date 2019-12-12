Rhode Island Dem perfectly explains why Trump should be impeached — and not face re-election
Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) explained why President Donald Trump should be impeached and removed, instead of voted out of office next year.
Republicans have complained that impeachment would overturn the last election, but the Rhode Island Democrat laid out the case for removing Trump before he faced re-election.
“Impeachment is an especially essential remedy for conduct that corrupts elections,” Cicilline said, quoting from an open letter signed by more than 800 legal scholars.
“The primary check on the president is political,” he continued. “If a president behaves poorly, voters could punish him or her at the polls. A president who corrupts the election seeks to place himself beyond the reach of this political check.”
“Corrupting elections subverts the process by which the process makes the president accountable,” Cicilline added. “If the president cheats in his effort at re-election, trusting the democratic process to serve as a check through that election is no remedy at all. This is what impeachment is for.”
He said a president does not have to break a law to be impeached, and not all criminal conduct was an impeachable offense.
“A president could deface a post office, a mailbox — that’s a federal crime,” Cicilline said. “No one would suggest the president could be impeached for that. The framers are talking about the abuses of the public trust, a violation of the sacred oath to honor the interests of the American people and not advance his own personal political interests.”
The View’s fans rain hell on ‘spoiled brat’ Meghan McCain for attacking Greta Thunberg: ‘What the hell is wrong with you?’
This Thursday, The View co-host Meghan McCain took a shot at TIME Magazine for naming teen climate activist Greta Thunberg Person of the Year, saying there was a more deserving person of the title.
According to McCain, the whistleblower who leaked President Trump's July call with Ukraine, setting off the Democrats' impeachment effort, should have been named.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez makes connection between 20 percent jump in healthcare costs and industry-sponsored spa days for Congressional staffers
"This is the healthcare system of 'choice' that so many politicians are committed to protecting."
After end-of-the-year reports showed healthcare costs for Americans rose an average of 20% in 2019, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter highlighted evidence of the cozy relationship between the for-profit health insurance industry and U.S. lawmakers.
The New York Democrat noted a retreat at a luxury resort in Virginia taken last April by more than 40 senior congressional staffers where they rubbed elbows with and listened to talks given by health insurance lobbyists.
‘Pot calling kettle black’: Hearing erupts in laughter after Matt Gaetz gets humiliated for attacking Hunter Biden’s drug use
Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) called out Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) after he went off about Hunter Biden's drug use. Gaetz was arrested for a DUI before he was elected to Congress and refused a field sobriety test and a breathalyzer test.
"I rise in opposition to this amendment and I would say that the pot calling the kettle black is not something we should do," said Johnson as the Congressional audience laughed. "I don't know -- I don't know what members, if any, have had problems with substance abuse, been busted for DUI, I don't know. but if I did, I wouldn't raise it against anyone on this committee. I don't think it's proper. And, you know, I think we have to get back down to what is most important here."