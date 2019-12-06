Quantcast
Connect with us

Rick Santorum falls apart during CNN defense of Trump as fellow Republican Charlie Dent smirks

Published

19 mins ago

on

As CNN contributor Rick Santorum struggled to defend Donald Trump’s quid pro quo proposal to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday morning, his fellow Pennsylvania Republican, former Rep. Charlie Dent, laughed at his fumbling for answers.

Sitting down with “New Day” host John Berman, Santorum once again attempted to make the case that the president was withholding aid over Ukraine corruption and not because he was seeking dirt on political opponents — and didn’t fare well as Berman kept fact-checking him.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the two former GOP lawmakers on split-screen, Santorum refused to concede that the president was asking for a personal favor during the phone-call that eventually led to a House impeachment inquiry into the president’s actions.

After Santorum tried to accuse former President Barack Obama of also making deals with foreign leaders, host Berman brought him up short.

“He [Trump] said ‘I want you to do us a favor though.’ When somebody asks me for a favor, I typically think they want a favor,” Berman pressed to Dent’s amusement.

“He said I’m concerned about corruption and how it might affect the elections. He talked about 2016, that’s what he talked about,” Santorum replied.

“But after — but he asked for the favor after Zelensky made a request for the Javelins, the anti-tank weapons,” Berman shot back. “He said ‘I need a favor though.’ That was the issue.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Attempting to talk over the CNN host, Santorum brought up “investigating the 2016 election,” as Berman persisted.

“He then said talk to Rudy [Giuliani] about the Biden,” Berman recalled. “He said talk to Bill Barr about the Bidens, Zelensky didn’t –.”

“Again, after Zelensky brought up the issue,” Santorum attempted, as Dent once again smirked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later Santorum conceded that what Trump did was “inappropriate,” but maintained that it was not impeachable.

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rick Santorum falls apart during CNN defense of Trump as fellow Republican Charlie Dent smirks

Published

18 mins ago

on

December 6, 2019

By

As CNN contributor Rick Santorum struggled to defend Donald Trump's quid pro quo proposal to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday morning, his fellow Pennsylvania Republican, former Rep. Charlie Dent, laughed at his fumbling for answers.

Sitting down with "New Day" host John Berman, Santorum once again attempted to make the case that the president was withholding aid over Ukraine corruption and not because he was seeking dirt on political opponents -- and didn't fare well as Berman kept fact-checking him.

With the two former GOP lawmakers on split-screen, Santorum refused to concede that the president was asking for a personal favor during the phone-call that eventually led to a House impeachment inquiry into the president's actions.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ukraine’s ambassador to Austria shreds Trump allies for giving Putin their ‘enthusiastic help’

Published

29 mins ago

on

December 6, 2019

By

Olexander Scherba, who currently serves as Ukraine's ambassador to Austria, sent out a scathing tweet on Friday excoriating allies of President Donald Trump who seem hellbent on helping Russian President Vladimir Putin reassert Russia's dominance over Eastern Europe.

In his tweet, Scherba explained the scope of Putin's ambitions, which he said went far beyond seizing Ukrainian territory.

"Putin isn’t just fighting Ukraine," he wrote. "He is fighting the whole world order, created by Reagan."

The ambassador then turned his attention to American supporters of President Donald Trump who have been cheering Putin's actions.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

LIVE COVERAGE: Shooter opens fire at Pensacola Naval base — injuries reported

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 6, 2019

By

A shooter opened fire Friday morning at a Naval base in the Florida panhandle.

The shooting was reported about 7:15 a.m. at Naval Air Station Pensacola, which employs more than 16,000 military personnel.

Baptist Hospital confirmed victims from the shooting were brought for treatment, although no additional information was available about the victims or their injuries.

The shooter was reported dead just before 9 a.m.

Continue Reading
 
 