Rudy Giuliani needs to undergo a ‘full battery of neuropsychological testing’ after latest unhinged interview: psychiatrist
David Reiss, a practicing psychiatrist, has raised alarm bells regarding the mental health of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.
“Giuliani’s public behaviors indicate that he should have a full battery of neuropsychological testing,” Reiss said after the former New York mayor’s unhinged interview with New York Magazine.
Reiss added that Giuliani’s antics were “notably MORE suggestive of neurologically-based cognitive deterioration than Trump’s behaviors (many of which can be due to malignant narcissism or other issues).”
In his latest interview, Giuliani claimed to be “more of a Jew” than Holocaust survivor and billionaire financier George Soros. He also said “that he doesn’t trust anyone anymore” after his associates — who were involved in efforts to dig up dirt on Joe Biden in Ukraine — were arrested.
Trump’s attorney also displayed some other odd behaviors, according to New York Magazine: “As he spoke, he fixed his gaze straight ahead, rarely turning to make eye contact. When his mouth closed, saliva leaked from the corner and crawled down his face through the valley of a wrinkle. He didn’t notice, and it fell onto his sweater.”
Trump’s 10 most hilariously stupid things he said in 2019
President Donald Trump has a long history of saying some of the most bizarre things in politics. This year was one for the books as the president flailed, searching for excuses for his July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Here are some of the most hilariously stupid things the president has said this year:
1. Windmills cause ear cancer
"If you have a windmill anywhere near your house, congratulations, your house just went down 75 percent in value," Trump told Republicans in April. "And they say the noise causes cancer. You tell me that one." He then made a whirring noise mimicking a turbine.
Speaker Pelosi’s lawyer is buddies with top GOP Supreme Court Justices
The Washington Post did a profile piece on the top lawyer for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who previously worked in the Justice Department.
Douglas N. Letter is expected to argue two major cases before the High Court involving the separation of powers over President Donald Trump's taxes and financial records. That only adds to the back-to-back hearings he's scheduled to argue Jan. 3 at the federal appeals court in Washington, D.C. Those cases involve the secret evidence that Robert Mueller's grand jury had access to.
"After a 40-year career at the Justice Department, defending policies of presidential administrations from both parties, Letter now speaks for the speaker in courtrooms throughout the country while advising House leaders on impeachment," The Post reported.
