Rudy Giuliani now in bed with Russia ‘fake news’ spreading blogger to dig up more Ukraine ‘dirt’

President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani came under scrutiny this week for jetting off to Ukraine to push anti-impeachment conspiracy theories, following Fox News’ decision to kick him off the air.

But his exercise may be even stranger than initially reported. According to The Daily Beast, Giuliani’s Ukraine trip, and the content he generates from it, is intended to air on the show of Chanel Rion, a conspiracy theorist and anti-feminist children’s book author who works for One America News, the pro-Trump network that was created to compete with Fox News.

The series is reportedly scheduled to begin airing on December 7 and 8, with the tagline: “REVEALED: UKRAINIAN WITNESSES DESTROY SCHIFF’S CASE EXCLUSIVE WITH RUDY GIULIANI: PARTS 1 AND 2.”

Rion has previously made a number of wild and baseless claims, including the Russian conspiracy theory that DNC staffer Seth Rich was assassinated by the Democratic Party, and that FBI lawyer Lisa Page had an affair with former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. She has also referenced “spirit cooking” — a far-right conspiracy theory, based on a completely innocuous line in one of Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta’s emails, that top Democratic officials are engaging in Satanic human sacrifice rituals and cannibalism.

In addition to all of this, Rion is a political cartoonist who has promoted bizarre far-right paranoia in her feature, “Left Edge.” One of her cartoons featured former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid visiting “Planet Zoombo” in a UFO. Another depicted the Oscar statue as pretending to be a transgender woman named “Oscareena” so it could get “the keys to the little girls’ peek-a-boo room.”

Giuliani, it seems, is being forced to dive deeper and deeper down the rabbit hole to find anyone willing to partner with him in his schemes to protect Trump.