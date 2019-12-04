Rudy Giuliani flies off to Ukraine to push anti-impeachment conspiracies after getting benched from Fox News
Rudy Giuliani visited Ukraine and Hungary to film a television series with a pro-Trump media outlet promoting a right-wing conspiracy theory about impeachment.
President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, who was benched this week by Fox News, took part in the production in Kyiv and Budapest by the conservative channel One America News, reported the New York Times.
The series, which has already aired two episodes, is being presented as a Republican alternative to the House impeachment hearings, and includes interviews with Ukrainians who Democratic investigators declined to call as witnesses.
Those Ukrainian sources — including former Ukrainian prosecutors Yuriy Lutsenko, Viktor Shokin and Kostiantyn Kulyk — were sworn in on camera to “testify under oath” in interviews with OANN reporter Chanel Rion.
The pro-Trump network claims their production “debunks the impeachment hoax.”
All three of those former prosecutors have faced allegations of corruption, and each has played a role in pushing claims against Joe Biden that Trump has asked his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate.
Giuliani and Rion have already interviewed former Ukrainian official Mykhaylo Okhendovsky last month in Washington for an episode that aired Tuesday night.
Trump wasn’t ‘duped’ by Russian disinformation — he spreads it willingly to ‘serve his own corrupt interests’: op-ed
In an op-ed for The Washington Post this Wednesday, Greg Sargent argued that President Trump is not simply a "dupe" being manipulated by the Russian disinformation machine. According to him, Trump is willingly cozying up to Vladimir Putin "to serve his own corrupt interests."
Sargent cites the new House Intelligence Committee report that details Trump's alleged "extortion plot" against Ukraine and says it shows why the “Trump as Russian dupe” narrative isn't accurate.
WATCH: Constitutional scholar Pamela Karlan explains why Trump’s actions have all the elements of bribery
Stanford Law School professor Pamela Karlan, who offered a fiery rebuttal to Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) during impeachment hearings in the House Judiciary Committee, delivered testimony on Wednesday that succinctly explained why President Donald Trump's actions constitute bribery.
During her testimony, attorney Norm Eisen described bribery as one of the offenses specifically listed in the Constitution as an offense that would warrant impeachment of the president.
North Korea warns Trump it will use ‘corresponding’ force if attacked
North Korea on Wednesday warned that if the United States used military force against Pyongyang it would take "prompt corresponding actions at any level", in response to comments by US President Donald Trump.
Denuclearization negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington have been deadlocked since a summit in Hanoi broke up in February, and the renewed threats come as a deadline set by Pyongyang for fresh concessions approaches.
Trump on Tuesday indicated that military action was still possible when he was asked about North Korea on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Britain on Tuesday.