Rudy Giuliani flies off to Ukraine to push anti-impeachment conspiracies after getting benched from Fox News

Rudy Giuliani visited Ukraine and Hungary to film a television series with a pro-Trump media outlet promoting a right-wing conspiracy theory about impeachment.

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, who was benched this week by Fox News, took part in the production in Kyiv and Budapest by the conservative channel One America News, reported the New York Times.

The series, which has already aired two episodes, is being presented as a Republican alternative to the House impeachment hearings, and includes interviews with Ukrainians who Democratic investigators declined to call as witnesses.

Those Ukrainian sources — including former Ukrainian prosecutors Yuriy Lutsenko, Viktor Shokin and Kostiantyn Kulyk — were sworn in on camera to “testify under oath” in interviews with OANN reporter Chanel Rion.

The pro-Trump network claims their production “debunks the impeachment hoax.”

All three of those former prosecutors have faced allegations of corruption, and each has played a role in pushing claims against Joe Biden that Trump has asked his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate.

Giuliani and Rion have already interviewed former Ukrainian official Mykhaylo Okhendovsky last month in Washington for an episode that aired Tuesday night.