Rudy Giuliani’s day drinking questioned by his former press secretary: ‘One Bloody Mary is his limit’

Rudy Giuliani’s drinking on the job while working as President Donald Trump’s defense lawyer was questioned by one of the top political advisors to the former mayor.

Ken Frydman, who helped elect Giuliani mayor as his campaign press secretary, was interviewed by MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin on Thursday.

Frydman was asked about Giuliani’s booze-fueled interview with New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi.

“Obviously, one Bloody Mary is his limit, not two,” Frydman said.

“And he’s gotten progressively more sloppy, but I think it’s all part of a calculated plan,” he said.

He was also asked about Giuliani’s “fall from grace.”

“I care about my legacy and he’s hurt my resume and a lot of other people who worked very hard to clean up this broken city when he was mayor,” he replied. “So, it’s had a lot of impact on a lot of lives, watching his deterioration.”

Watch: