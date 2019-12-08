Saturday Night Live mocks Trump as an unpopular dork at high school after disastrous NATO Summit

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” on Saturday ridiculed President Donald Trump after he was laughed at by world leaders during a NATO Summit in London.

The skit featured Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emanuel Macron as the cool kids at the NATO cafeteria, while U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson attempts to join their cliche.

Trump asked to sit at their table, but they suggested he sit with Latvia.

They said the seat was for German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who was then invited to join the cool kids table.

The skit included Johnson taping an “impeach me” sign to Trump’s back.

Watch: