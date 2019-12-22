‘She knows how to play Trump better than anyone’: GOP consultant reveals why Pelosi is stalling impeachment

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday afternoon, GOP consultant Susan Del Percio said House Speaker Nany Pelosi (D-CA) is masterfully handling the impeachment of Donald Trump by delaying sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate.
Speaking withy host Alex Witt, the MSNBC contributor said she wouldn’t bet against the California Democrat.
“Susan, you heard from a Democrat and Republican senator,” host Witt began after running clips from the morning cable shows. “Who do you think has the upper-hand in this situation? What are the pros and cons of Pelosi hanging onto these articles?”
“I have seen Nancy Pelosi in action for several years but nothing touches the way she’s handled herself as Speaker of the House the last year, so I’m not going to underestimate her, that’s for sure,” Del Persio replied. “I understand what she’s doing, as long as they present the articles of impeachment to the House on January 6th when they come back from the session — from break, rather.”
“The reason is I think she likes having this conversation out there right now, and she knows how to play Donald Trump better than anyone,” she continued. “And Donald Trump is just spinning out there and he’s going to be away for two weeks and who knows what he’s going to do on Twitter and lash out on next. I actually think there’s a good strategy here. Again, she has to avoid looking too political, which means come January 6th those articles have to be sent.”
Watch below:
