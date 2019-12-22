Quantcast
‘She knows how to play Trump better than anyone’: GOP consultant reveals why Pelosi is stalling impeachment

8 mins ago

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday afternoon, GOP consultant Susan Del Percio said House Speaker Nany Pelosi (D-CA) is masterfully handling the impeachment of Donald Trump by delaying sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Speaking withy host Alex Witt, the MSNBC contributor said she wouldn’t bet against the California Democrat.

“Susan, you heard from a Democrat and Republican senator,” host Witt began after running clips from the morning cable shows. “Who do you think has the upper-hand in this situation? What are the pros and cons of Pelosi hanging onto these articles?”

“I  have seen Nancy Pelosi in action for several years but nothing touches the way she’s handled herself as Speaker of the House the last year, so I’m not going to underestimate her, that’s for sure,” Del Persio replied. “I understand what she’s doing, as long as they present the articles of impeachment to the House on January 6th when they come back from the session — from break, rather.”

“The reason is I think she likes having this conversation out there right now, and she knows how to play Donald Trump better than anyone,” she continued. “And Donald Trump is just spinning out there and he’s going to be away for two weeks and who knows what he’s going to do on Twitter and lash out on next. I actually think there’s a good strategy here. Again, she has to avoid looking too political, which means come January 6th those articles have to be sent.”

‘Oh come all ye grifters’: Giuliani aide faces online mocking over Mar-a-Lago ‘Christmas’ photo with Trump

49 mins ago

December 22, 2019

Christianné Allen, a communications aide for Rudy Giuliani, faced mocking online after she share a photo of herself and President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

"An enchanting evening celebrating the Christmas season & all of our winning!" the 20-year-old college student wrote.

A photo of Allen and Trump at Mar-a-Lago was included with the post, which was slammed as soon as it hit Twitter.

An enchanting evening celebrating the Christmas season & all of our winning! @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/5PGi90HPOn

Bitter days ahead for Donald Trump as impeachment cloud hovers over entire presidency

1 hour ago

December 22, 2019

Poor Donald Trump. They don’t let you rest easy. When the political trial—and its consequences—looms ominously over his head, the powerful evangelistic magazine Christianity Today published an editorial in which it violently attacks the American president and asks for his removal from power. His answer: “I will not read it again!” Trump said furiously.

Mark Galli, the editor of the magazine, wrote: “The facts in this instance are unambiguous: The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents.” These are certainly very hard words from a group that until now had strongly supported the American president.

