‘SPEAK ENGLISH!’ Trump supporters explode after Dem lawmaker uses Spanish during impeachment debate

Rep. Lou Correa (D-CA) announced his support for the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Wednesday in a speech that included both English and Spanish.

Correa, who represents a district that is majority Hispanic in Southern California, delivered his speech first in English and then in Spanish for the benefit of his Spanish-speaking constituents.

This bilingual speech did not sit well with many Trump supporters, however, and they seethed that the congressman would dare speak any language other than English on the floor of the House of Representatives.

Check out some reactions below.

Tell that fucker Correa to speak English — Big Dog (@onebigdog) December 18, 2019

Rep.Correa,the language of this country is ENGLISH.I don’t appreciate your Speach from the podium being in https://t.co/cNLu572K8a is still part of the USA — Carol Major🇺🇸 MAGA (@CarolCpmgasser) December 18, 2019

Mr. Correa just spoke at the hearings and was speaking in Spanish did he forget this was the United States of America and English is the language of our country. — yvonne (@yvonne27134877) December 18, 2019

Rep. Lou Correa, if you think you are impressive because you speak Spanish, it is not. All citizens in the U.S. are required to learn English. — Denise Kennedy (@Kennden1) December 18, 2019

Here we go! Rep Lou Correa, speaking Spanish/Mexican in the House of Reps – House requested a transcript of what he just said! Good Grief, what a freaking mockery in the House! — Proud VETGAL (@cinwall01) December 18, 2019

Democrat Correa…..speaking Spanish in the impeachment hearing today. This is America…..why are you speaking to someone who is not even an American citizen? SPEAK ENGLISH. — Phillips6d6 (@LesPhillips17) December 18, 2019

WTF is Correa saying? This is the US, not Mexico or other south of the border. — Martha Cryer (@MarthaCryer) December 18, 2019

Correa needs to SPEAK ENGLISH! — christi roberts (@christi2roberts) December 18, 2019

