Quantcast
Connect with us

‘SPEAK ENGLISH!’ Trump supporters explode after Dem lawmaker uses Spanish during impeachment debate

Published

1 min ago

on

Rep. Lou Correa (D-CA) announced his support for the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Wednesday in a speech that included both English and Spanish.

Correa, who represents a district that is majority Hispanic in Southern California, delivered his speech first in English and then in Spanish for the benefit of his Spanish-speaking constituents.

This bilingual speech did not sit well with many Trump supporters, however, and they seethed that the congressman would dare speak any language other than English on the floor of the House of Representatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out some reactions below.

v

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham calls on Rudy Giuliani to testify after vowing to block appearances from other witnesses

Published

25 mins ago

on

December 18, 2019

By

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said on Wednesday that Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's attorney, should be one of the only people to testify in the president's impeachment trial.

Graham, however, hinted that Giuliani's testimony would be focused on "corruption" in Ukraine, not the president's actions.

"I’m going to be reaching out to Rudy, writing a letter saying you’re welcome to come to this committee, if you have something you’d like to share about corruption," Graham told CNN.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lawyer for Kremlin-linked Ukrainian oligarch says he ‘lent’ $1 million to Giuliani henchman Parnas

Published

28 mins ago

on

December 18, 2019

By

An attorney representing Kremlin-linked Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash is now claiming that he, not his client, is the one who provided indicted Rudy Giuliani henchman Lev Parnas with a mysterious $1 million payment.

In an email sent to Reuters, Dubai-based attorney Ralph Isenegger claimed that he made a $1 million loan to Parnas and his wife earlier this year so they could afford to buy a home in Florida.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump comes completely unglued with all-caps tweet screaming about impeachment

Published

31 mins ago

on

December 18, 2019

By

President Donald Trump reacted with an all-caps rant to speeches by two Democratic lawmakers who had emigrated to the U.S. as children.

Trump has been tweeting periodically as the House of Representatives debates impeachment, but he blew up after speeches by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), who was born in India, and Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), who was born in Taiwan.

"SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS," Trump bellowed on his Twitter feed. "THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!!"

SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!!

Continue Reading
 
 