‘That was chilling’: Dem lawmaker horrified by report that Trump buys Putin’s Ukraine conspiracy theories

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) told CNN’s Poppy Harlow on Friday that he was horrified by reports that President Donald Trump got the idea that Ukraine hacked the Democratic National Committee in 2016 because Russian President Vladimir Putin told him so.

“That was chilling when I read that,” he said after Harlow asked him about the president’s reported comments. “Unquestionably you accept as a source Vladimir Putin?”

Connolly then argued that the president’s willingness to take Putin at his word is what has gotten him into so much trouble.

“It’s led, frankly, to impeachment,” he said. “The president acted on that belief with a bogus, debunked theory about Ukrainian, rather than Russian, interference in the U.S. election. There were all kinds of pieces to that conspiracy theory that have been disproved. Crowdstrike was in Ukraine? Well, no, it’s in California. It’s headed by a Ukrainian? No, it’s headed by a Russian. These are proven facts.”

Connolly then marveled that “none of” these facts “seem to have penetrated Mr. Trump’s consciousness.”

