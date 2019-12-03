Quantcast
‘The president just acted like a clown’: Morning Joe rips Trump’s bonkers early morning London press conference

2 hours ago

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough was all over a 50+ minute press conference Donald Trump held in London early Tuesday morning as most of America was still asleep, saying the president just embarrassed the U.S. again.

The president talked about his impeachment to the international press assembled to cover the NATO conference and rambled about unnamed “legal experts” backing him before attacking the Democrats.

After sharing clips of the president talking, Scarborough and co-host Mika Brzezinski leveled the president.

“The president just, once again, acted like a clown on the international stage. first of all,” Scarborough began. “Just in the past hour. And, of course, this is the same president who used the crosses at Normandy to attack Nancy Pelosi, to attack his domestic political rivals. This is the same president who used Congressionally-approved foreign aid, military aid to a democratic country invaded by Vladimir Putin once again to try to impact domestic politics.”

“You know everybody across the world is snickering when the president said, we had legal scholars looking at these transcripts — not transcripts — and they said it’s perfect,” he continued. “What were the names of those legal scholars? I would love to know. and I would love to know where these legal scholars who said those calls were absolutely perfect are employed this morning, because I don’t think they exist.”

“Everybody in the world knows he’s lying and he’s representing us on the world stage this morning,” he concluded before sarcastically adding, “Great job.”

