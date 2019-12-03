‘The president just acted like a clown’: Morning Joe rips Trump’s bonkers early morning London press conference

“The president just, once again, acted like a clown on the international stage. first of all,” Scarborough began. “Just in the past hour. And, of course, this is the same president who used the crosses at Normandy to attack Nancy Pelosi, to attack his domestic political rivals. This is the same president who used Congressionally-approved foreign aid, military aid to a democratic country invaded by Vladimir Putin once again to try to impact domestic politics.”
“You know everybody across the world is snickering when the president said, we had legal scholars looking at these transcripts — not transcripts — and they said it’s perfect,” he continued. “What were the names of those legal scholars? I would love to know. and I would love to know where these legal scholars who said those calls were absolutely perfect are employed this morning, because I don’t think they exist.”
“Everybody in the world knows he’s lying and he’s representing us on the world stage this morning,” he concluded before sarcastically adding, “Great job.”
Watch below:
A new report from the Washington Post claims that President Donald Trump's efforts to shake down the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden actually began as an effort to undermine the work of special counsel Robert Mueller.
As the Post reports, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani has admitted publicly that he started traveling to Ukraine in late 2018 because he'd received a "tip" about the Ukrainian government conspiring against Trump.
In 2018, Fox News talk show host Laura Ingraham abandoned her radio show in favor of a podcast, citing "family life," and offering her fans a $49.95 auto-renewal subscription to the service.
But according to The Daily Beast, Ingraham has quietly been delivering fewer and fewer episodes of her podcast, and for the past two months, appears to have stopped hosting it altogether — and has removed all references to the podcast from her social media accounts. Despite this, she is still charging her supporters for the service, and new subscriptions are still available for purchase on her website.
Donald Trump Junior’s Triggered is quite a book, rich with insights, all of them unintended.
The subtitle of Triggered is “How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.”
What the text shows is that it is Junior who spews hate, mixed with an unhealthy dose of made-up facts to justify his anger. That’s just the kind of hypocrisy the Trumps spin inside their fantasy bubble, where anyone who questions what they do is unworthy of being heard.
The words put down for Junior by a host of Hachette editors, identified only by first name, show that he lives in a black-and-white world with never a hint of gray.