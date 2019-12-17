‘Through the looking glass’: Ex-GOP counsel stunned at Giuliani committing ‘nefarious’ acts ‘in broad daylight’

Sophia Nelson, a former counsel for Republicans in the House of Representatives, told CNN on Monday that she can’t believe that Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani is continuing to pursue his crusade against former Vice President Joe Biden even as his actions have resulted in President Donald Trump’s almost certain impeachment.

Specifically, Nelson was shocked that Giuliani openly admitted that he pushed out former American ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch because he thought she’d make it harder for him to investigate Biden.

“I think there’s no way a Rudy Giuliani could be acting like this… [in] a nefarious way… going to Ukraine when we’re in the middle of an impeachment,” she said. “He’s tweeting, in essence, that he did help to undo Marie Yovanovitch, that they had to get her out of the way, which is exactly what the Democrats have been putting forward.”

She then said how surprised she was that Giuliani would be doing all this without any shame even at a time when he’s being investigated by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

“It’s really stunning, it’s like we’re through the looking glass, we’re in ‘Alice in Wonderland,'” she said. “I don’t have a real answer as to why this is happening in broad daylight, but the Trump base loves it. They’re excited about it!”

Watch the video below.