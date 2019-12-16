Giuliani drops stunning confession — and undermines Trump’s defense against impeachment again

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani has undermined President Donald Trump’s defense in the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry — again.
In an interview with The New Yorker, Giuliani admitted that he got former American ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch fired so that he could more easily pursue his efforts to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.
“I believed that I needed Yovanovitch out of the way,” he said. “She was going to make the investigations difficult for everybody.”
Giuliani also admitted that he recruited former Hill columnist John Solomon to help him spread negative information about Yovanovitch.
““I said, ‘John, let’s make this as prominent as possible,’ ” Giuliani said. “ ‘I’ll go on TV. You go on TV. You do columns.’ ”
Yovanovitch testified under oath last month that she was the victim of a coordinated smear campaign between Giuliani and the president’s allies, who falsely accused her of being an enemy of the president.
During her testimony, the longtime American diplomat admitted that Trump had a right to fire her, but asked why he and his allies found it necessary to drag her reputation through the mud.
“While I obviously don’t dispute that the president has the right to withdraw an ambassador at any time for any reason, but what I do wonder is why it was necessary to smear my reputation?” she asked.
