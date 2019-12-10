Trump allies have launched a ‘tremendous lying operation’ about IG’s Russia probe report: CNN’s Toobin
CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin on Tuesday found himself astonished at the efforts of President Donald Trump and his allies to blatantly lie about the contents of Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on the origins of the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russian agents during the 2016 campaign.
Even though the report found that the investigation into the Trump campaign was justified and not tainted by political bias, Trump allies have claimed that it vindicates his fevered conspiracy theories about a “deep state” that worked to undermine his presidency.
“There has been this tremendous lying operation, even by the standards of the Trump administration,” Toobin said. “It did say that certain lower level FBI employees behaved improperly, and in a seriously bad way, but at the core accusation that the FBI targeted the Trump campaign, spied on the Trump campaign, is just a complete repudiation in this report. And, you know, to pretend otherwise is just a disgrace.”
CNN’s David Gregory expressed a similar sentiment about the dishonest way Trump and his allies have portrayed the FBI’s actions.
“It’s shocking the level of deceit that’s going on about what actually happened,” he said. “But there are people in this government who believe in institutional integrity and [FBI Director] Christopher Wray is one of them who is not going to allow the FBI to be battered despite mistakes they’ve made.”
Watch the video below.
CNN
Fox News hosts blasted for ‘cherry-picking’ IG report to spin it as a win for Trump: ‘They owe us an apology’
On Tuesday morning, CNN host Alisyn Camerota dropped the hammer on Fox News for spinning the Justice Department inspector general report that absolved the department of any conspiracy against Donald Trump, instead saying that it was an indictment of the department.
Joined by CNN contributor, ex-Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) and CNN host Brian Stelter, Camerota shared Fox clips from Monday night featuring hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham and marveled at the obvious lies.
"Let's go back to reality-world instead of upside-down world right now," host Camerota smirked after rolling the clips, "which is what we just played a montage of. Charlie, when you hear, you know, the talking points from obviously the Trump cheerleaders as well as some of your former Republican colleagues on Capitol Hill, do they -- when Hannity says everything we've been reporting for years has been dead on accurate, we were right every step of the way, and the report completely negates that, do they believe that? Why are they saying that?"
CNN
CNN panel pounds Rick Santorum for claiming Democrats went ‘too far’ in calling Trump an existential threat
On Monday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) tried to argue Democrats were overreaching in the impeachment hearings — only to be smacked down by his co-panelists.
"The thing that bothered me from the hearing was this whole thing that the president is an existential threat to the republic," said Santorum. "You know, I've always said this about my friends on the left. They always go one step too far that just — that makes people sort of scratch their head and say, well, I may not like what he did, but to call this an existential threat to the republic is just a little bit too far ... I understand why they're doing it. They're trying to stoke it up. I get why they're doing it. I just don't think it's very effective. It's too much."