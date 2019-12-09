Trump allies will use Bill Barr’s ‘corrupt lie’ to keep chasing their FBI ‘phantom conspiracy theory’: Rick Wilson

On Monday, the long-anticipated inspector general report on the FBI’s investigation of President Donald Trump’s campaign’s ties to Russia was released — to reveal, as previous reports had hinted, that all of the Republican conspiracy theories about federal agents trying to sabotage Trump and planting spies in his campaign are false. But Attorney General William Barr immediately announced his opposition to the findings.

As GOP strategist and Never Trump commentator Rick Wilson warned in a tweetstorm, however, the GOP is only just beginning with their efforts to promulgate their false narrative:

1/ I'm betting that Fox News and the rest double down on the Horowitz report. They're going to scream "PROOF! J'accuse!" — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) December 9, 2019

2/ They'll take Barr's utttttterly corrupt lie of a statement (weird, just as he did with Mueller) and run with it. All of this is to bridge to "But Durham!" "Durham is coming!" "Durham will get 'em!" — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) December 9, 2019

3/ Like every endtimes preacher, they'll move the goal back and back and back. What happened if Durham doesn't deliver the vivid conspiracy story Trump wants? There will be another, and another, and another investigation, all chasing the same phantom conspiracy. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) December 9, 2019