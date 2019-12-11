Trump busted for lying about NATO in days-late response to world leaders mocking him

President Donald Trump responded to a week-old tweet from a Fox Business personality about Canada’s prime minister and other world leaders mocking him, and spouted misleading claims about NATO allies.

The president falsely claimed in his response to Charles Payne that Justin Trudeau, along with French president Emmanuel Macron and British prime minister Boris Johnson, were actually angry and not laughing about his bizarre news conference at the NATO summit.

“They were just upset that I demanded they pay their fair share for NATO,” Trump claimed, four days after Payne’s tweet. “Their countries are delinquent. I raised $530 Billion more from NATO countries! Thank you Charles.”

They were just upset that I demanded they pay their fair share for NATO. Their countries are delinquent. I raised $530 Billion more from NATO countries! Thank you Charles. https://t.co/1klX5GtK8r — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2019

Other social media users were quick to fact-check Trump’s claim and pour on additional mockery.

Someone's still upset he was laughed at. — CHIDI®️ (@ChidiNwatu) December 11, 2019

Still upset they were all laughing at you? — NHDem4Ever (@NhDem4) December 11, 2019

You STILL don't know how Nato works, or the pledge you're speaking of, and that's why they laugh. — ₵Ɽ₳₵ ₭₳J₳₭ (@Crac_Kajak) December 11, 2019

This is a lie The agreement to reach 2% of GDP on defence was made in 2014, BEFORE you were elected, and countries have until 2024 to meet that target None of that 2% goes direct to NATO either. — Mark Gray (@rich29uk) December 11, 2019

No you did not. The increase to 2% GDP was agreed BEFORE your inauguration. Taking credit for things you didn’t do. This stuff is easily fact checked, you absolute lemon. — Jon Fish 🐠 (@lionel_jon) December 11, 2019

They were doing a lot of laughing and joking for guys who were upset. — Morgan Freeman Narrates (@MorganNarrates) December 11, 2019

Looks like it’s gonna be another day of doing NOTHING but have your insecure guilty conscience hate-tweet all day. Worst, laziest most do-nothing incompetent illegitimate president ever… #Trump — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) December 11, 2019

It’s embarrassing that, after 3 years, you still don’t know how NATO works. #ClownShow — Jeanine (@arabnhorse1) December 11, 2019