Trump busted for lying about NATO in days-late response to world leaders mocking him

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump responded to a week-old tweet from a Fox Business personality about Canada’s prime minister and other world leaders mocking him, and spouted misleading claims about NATO allies.

The president falsely claimed in his response to Charles Payne that Justin Trudeau, along with French president Emmanuel Macron and British prime minister Boris Johnson, were actually angry and not laughing about his bizarre news conference at the NATO summit.

“They were just upset that I demanded they pay their fair share for NATO,” Trump claimed, four days after Payne’s tweet. “Their countries are delinquent. I raised $530 Billion more from NATO countries! Thank you Charles.”

Other social media users were quick to fact-check Trump’s claim and pour on additional mockery.

