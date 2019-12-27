Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump busted for ridiculous new lie about fluorescent light bulbs

Published

10 mins ago

on

Donald Trump in coal hard hat thumbs up

Daniel Dale, CNN’s seemingly tireless Trump fact checker, has caught the president telling yet another falsehood.

As Dale writes on Twitter, the president told supporters at a rally in Battle Creek, Michigan last week that energy efficient fluorescent light bulbs are bad because you have to travel “a couple of hundred miles away” to dispose of them if they break.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dale, however, contacted Battle Creek city officials and they informed him that “they actually have two annual collection events in Battle Creek, two in the county seat 11 miles away.”

Additionally, as one of Dale’s followers pointed out, stores such as Home Depot accept old fluorescent light bulbs as part of their waste disposal and recycling program. A quick Google Maps search reveals that there is a Home Depot that’s about a half-hour drive away from Battle Creek.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump busted for ridiculous new lie about fluorescent light bulbs

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 27, 2019

By

Donald Trump in coal hard hat thumbs up

Daniel Dale, CNN's seemingly tireless Trump fact checker, has caught the president telling yet another falsehood.

As Dale writes on Twitter, the president told supporters at a rally in Battle Creek, Michigan last week that energy efficient fluorescent light bulbs are bad because you have to travel "a couple of hundred miles away" to dispose of them if they break.

Dale, however, contacted Battle Creek city officials and they informed him that "they actually have two annual collection events in Battle Creek, two in the county seat 11 miles away."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Disney World visitors are roughing up and groping costumed cast members

Published

34 mins ago

on

December 27, 2019

By

Visitors to Disney World have been groping and roughing up costumed characters.

Three employees who play Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck filed law-enforcement reports earlier this month complaining that visitors have inappropriately touched them, reported the Orlando Sentinel.

One woman who works as Mickey Mouse at the Magic Kingdom was hospitalized after a woman patted her costume head, which made the character head slide down and strained her neck.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ugly new revelations about Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher will ‘come back to bite Trump’: CNN panel

Published

47 mins ago

on

December 27, 2019

By

A CNN panel discussing New York Times' interviews with Navy SEALs who served with Eddie Gallagher -- with one calling him "freaking evil" -- turned to Donald Trump's championing the former military member accused of war crimes.

In the interviews, Special Operator First Class Corey Scott, a medic in the platoon, told investigators, "You could tell he was perfectly okay with killing anybody that was moving,” while Special Operator First Class Joshua Vriens claimed, 'The guy was toxic."

Continue Reading
 
 