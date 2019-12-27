Trump busted for ridiculous new lie about fluorescent light bulbs

Daniel Dale, CNN’s seemingly tireless Trump fact checker, has caught the president telling yet another falsehood.

As Dale writes on Twitter, the president told supporters at a rally in Battle Creek, Michigan last week that energy efficient fluorescent light bulbs are bad because you have to travel “a couple of hundred miles away” to dispose of them if they break.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dale, however, contacted Battle Creek city officials and they informed him that “they actually have two annual collection events in Battle Creek, two in the county seat 11 miles away.”

Additionally, as one of Dale’s followers pointed out, stores such as Home Depot accept old fluorescent light bulbs as part of their waste disposal and recycling program. A quick Google Maps search reveals that there is a Home Depot that’s about a half-hour drive away from Battle Creek.

Trump told supporters in Battle Creek, MI that if their fluorescent bulbs break, they have to go to a dump “a couple of hundred miles away” to dispose them. The city tells me they actually have two annual collection events in Battle Creek, two in the county seat 11 miles away. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 27, 2019