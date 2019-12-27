These are the ‘worst and weirdest’ lies Trump told in 2019: CNN fact checker

CNN fact checker Daniel Dale on Friday recapped President Donald Trump’s year of record-shattering dishonesty by breaking down the “worst and weirdest” lies he told in 2019.

The top lie on Dale’s list was Trump’s false claim that the Ukraine whistleblower who filed a complaint against him got “everything wrong,” when in reality the subsequent evidence has proven the whistleblower’s claim to be accurate. Dale described this lie as an “up is down” claim, in that the president’s claim is literally the opposite of the truth.

The second falsehood was Trump’s decision to doctor a hurricane map in an effort to back up his false claim that the state of Alabama was in the direct path of Hurricane Dorian.

“I think this one stood out to me because of how hard the president dug in,” Dale said. “Everyone gets things wrong… but the president went to great lengths, over and over again, even with a Sharpie if you remember that, to insist that he was actually correct!”

Also on the list of lies were the bizarre claim that windmills can give you cancer, his bogus story about being awarded Michigan’s “Man of the Year,” and his continued lies about widespread “voter fraud” in California.

Watch the video below.

Went on with @JohnAvlon and Alisyn Camerota to run through some (some! a fraction!) of the worst and weirdest Trump lies of the year. What would you say were the worst and weirdest? Worst defined as some combo of most important, most damaging, most inflammatory. pic.twitter.com/WjC6icxLCP — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 27, 2019