These are the ‘worst and weirdest’ lies Trump told in 2019: CNN fact checker
CNN fact checker Daniel Dale on Friday recapped President Donald Trump’s year of record-shattering dishonesty by breaking down the “worst and weirdest” lies he told in 2019.
The top lie on Dale’s list was Trump’s false claim that the Ukraine whistleblower who filed a complaint against him got “everything wrong,” when in reality the subsequent evidence has proven the whistleblower’s claim to be accurate. Dale described this lie as an “up is down” claim, in that the president’s claim is literally the opposite of the truth.
The second falsehood was Trump’s decision to doctor a hurricane map in an effort to back up his false claim that the state of Alabama was in the direct path of Hurricane Dorian.
“I think this one stood out to me because of how hard the president dug in,” Dale said. “Everyone gets things wrong… but the president went to great lengths, over and over again, even with a Sharpie if you remember that, to insist that he was actually correct!”
Also on the list of lies were the bizarre claim that windmills can give you cancer, his bogus story about being awarded Michigan’s “Man of the Year,” and his continued lies about widespread “voter fraud” in California.
Watch the video below.
Went on with @JohnAvlon and Alisyn Camerota to run through some (some! a fraction!) of the worst and weirdest Trump lies of the year.
What would you say were the worst and weirdest? Worst defined as some combo of most important, most damaging, most inflammatory. pic.twitter.com/WjC6icxLCP
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 27, 2019
Ex-GOP lawmaker smacks down former colleague over Trump’s unprincipled, ‘transactional’ politics
On Thursday, CNN's Chris Cuomo brought together two former GOP lawmakers, Reps. Sean Duffy (R-WI) and Charlie Dent (R-PA) to discuss the GOP's continuing loyalty to Trump — and Dent, a longtime critic of the president, laid into Duffy's glib defense of the president.
"People don't gravitate towards Donald Trump because they fear him, they gravitate towards him because they love him," said Duffy. "They love the policies that he's fighting for. We're a party of lifers. We believe in life, not late-term partial-birth abortions. We believe in secure borders. We believe in fair trade. We believe in limited government. Donald Trump has fought for all those things. And that's why people love him. No one's afraid of him ... I don't think it's fear at all, Chris, it's love and affection for the president who has stood up for principles Republicans believe in. We've had leaders and presidents who have said, I agree in all these things you Republicans believe in, they run on it, and then they don't do it when they get into office. He's kept his promises."
Former Bush ethics lawyer smacks down Rick Santorum over impeachment
On CNN Thursday, former Bush White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter sparred with former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) over the impending Senate trial against President Donald Trump.
"I think the House Democrats did everything they could in view of what's going on with the Trump administration," said Painter. "They have gone to court to compel a lot of evidence being produced by the Trump administration, and they've been fought every step of the way. A number of the cases are going to be decided by the United States Supreme Court next year. But this is trial is going to take place in the Senate as a fair trial. It is presided over by the chief justice of the United States. This is a trial. It's not a political game. The oath of loyalty is to the United States of America, not to Donald Trump. These senators, Democrats and Republicans, have an obligation to hear the facts, to hear witnesses, and make a decision."
Trump is ‘fearful of the truth’ and doesn’t want America to know what his own officials have on him: Congressman
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) weighed in on President Donald Trump's Twitter attacks on the impeachment process — and the GOP efforts led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to prevent evidence from being presented in the Senate.
"There is a reason to at least think a little bit about whether there will be a fair trial here, or for the first time in American history, to have an impeachment trial with no witnesses, which seems to be what McConnell is saying," said Doggett. "So I'm pleased that Sen. [Lisa] Murkowski spoke up on this."