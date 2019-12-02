Quantcast
Trump caught blatantly lying about Ukrainian president ‘exonerating’ him in new interview

1 min ago

President Donald Trump has been caught in a blatant lie after he claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had exonerated him of any wrongdoing.

In a Monday morning tweet, the president claimed that Zelensky had absolved him of trying to extort his country by withholding foreign aid unless he agreed to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Breaking News: The President of Ukraine has just again announced that President Trump has done nothing wrong with respect to Ukraine and our interactions or calls,” the president wrote. “If the Radical Left Democrats were sane, which they are not, it would be case over!”

However, Politico’s Kyle Cheney writes that Zelensky didn’t “say anything like this” in his interview with Time that published this week.

In fact, during the interview, Zelensky took a shot at Trump for his decision to place a hold on aid to his country, as it came during a time when Ukraine badly needed military assistance against Russian-backed forces.

“We’re at war,” Zelensky said. “If you’re our strategic partner, then you can’t go blocking anything for us. I think that’s just about fairness. It’s not about a quid pro quo.”

Zelensky also said that Trump was damaging his country’s war effort when he kept calling his government “corrupt,” as he was making it harder to secure military aid from other countries.

