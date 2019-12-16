Trump committed ‘multiple federal crimes’ and tried to ‘muzzle witnesses’: House report details president’s wrongdoing

Very early Monday morning, the House Judiciary Committee released its impeachment report that is slated to accompany the articles of impeachment against Donald Trump as the House prepares to take a vote.
At 658 pages, it explains the two articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of justice, and also “includes reports previously issued from the House Intelligence Committee that lay out the evidence against the president, and the Judiciary Committee’s explanation of the constitutional grounds for impeachment,” reports the Daily Beast.
“President Trump also attempted to muzzle witnesses, threatening to damage their careers if they agreed to testify, and even attacked one witness during her live testimony before Congress,” the report notes.
“While there is no need for a crime to be proven in order for impeachment to be warranted, here, President Trump’s scheme or course of conduct also encompassed other offenses, both constitutional and criminal in character, and it is appropriate for the Committee to recognize such offenses in assessing the question of impeachment,” the report says. “President Trump’s abuse of power encompassed both the constitutional offense of ‘Bribery’ and multiple federal crimes. He has betrayed the national interest, the people of this Nation, and should not be permitted to be above the law. It is therefore all the more vital that he be removed from office.”
You can read the whole report here.
