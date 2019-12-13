Trump is ‘the world’s greatest snake oil salesman’: Former CIA director
Former CIA director John Brennan told MSNBC Friday that the president’s latest comments about the impeachment scandal prove he’s a fraud.
Host Andrea Mitchell noted that it’s clear President Donald Trump is feeling anxious about impeachment, but he’s still very confident in his economy. “But I want to ask you about our place in the world,” she said.
“That Oval Office footage is a very good example of why Donald Trump is, I think, one of the world’s greatest snake-oil salesman,” Brennan began. “He is totally unprincipled and doesn’t care about telling on untruths and knowingly lying to the American people, and continuing to dispense with the facts but continue to harp on issues that resonate with his base and those who might have some questions about it.”
For that reason, Brennan said that he believes the world is looking at the United States with wonder and with wariness to see where the U.S. will decide it’s values and morals are, from a legal standpoint.
“I think they’ve always looked to Washington to, at least, be that stable rock, in sometimes a very turbulent world,” he continued. “It no longer is. Particularly with the polarization and the deep, deep partisan divide, they know this will hurt our ability to carry out affairs of state that are so important not just to our national security but peace and stability around the world.”
Watch the panel discussion with Brennan in the video below:
