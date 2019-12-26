Trump outed the whistleblower — and the internet wants Twitter to ban his account: ‘Truly deplorable’

President Donald Trump was harshly criticized online after retweeting his 2020 campaign outing the identity of the White House whistleblower.

There were calls for it be a new article of impeachment and for Twitter to ban the commander-in-chief’s account.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

Given his escalating rage and erratic behavior, this was probably inevitable, but please don’t let that distract from the fact that this is truly deplorable and should deeply concern every American.https://t.co/HZ3wdPb2Bk — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) December 27, 2019

Twitter proves trump’s claim that he can stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and not lose any voters. At best, they’re enablers. — Maniacal Madman, Son of Mephisto (@The5thBusiness) December 27, 2019

He couldn't help himself, I guess. https://t.co/NrxblahoiJ — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) December 27, 2019

The walls are closing in…. — François Péladeau (@FrancoisPeladau) December 27, 2019

Attacking the messenger is Mafia tactics 101 — Michael Reinholz (@mikereinholz777) December 27, 2019

Outing a whistleblower under protection by law is a crime. Just add it to the list of impeachment offenses Tяump has committed while in office.#IMPOTUS 🍑 pic.twitter.com/oCJ6kMdNbo — 🌊 Shane 🌊 (@egheitasean) December 27, 2019

Another crime to add to the list. — TJ Frock (@tj_frock) December 27, 2019

Isn't outing a whistleblower a crime? — MarTiger (@TheMartiScott) December 27, 2019

Just what Jesus would have done. — Rick Reiley (@Rickreiley) December 27, 2019

BE BEST? — WHY QUESTION (@Smith8241Smith) December 27, 2019

@Twitter @jack

Time to ban this criminal for good.

Trump Pushes Out Tweet Naming Alleged Whistleblower https://t.co/ngFjhKtG1u via @thedailybeast — FloridaGal (@FloridaGal0814) December 27, 2019

Guessing he’s not getting it. More impeaching to follow. — Frankly_Speaking🏳️‍🌈❄️ (@Frank_N_Meems) December 27, 2019

After this is over let's hope the line "I was the whistleblower" gets this guy laid for the next few decades — Mueller Investigation News (@Moon32535996) December 27, 2019

There should be a 2nd impeachment just for this. He’s losing it. Totally out of control. — CountryOverConman (@TrumpNewsPolls) December 27, 2019