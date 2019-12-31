Trump uncorks gibberish impeachment rant as crowds storm US embassy in Baghdad

President Donald Trump started off the last day of 2019 with a rant against his looming impeachment trial, as crowds stormed the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

The Democratic-led House impeached him earlier this month, but Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has held back the articles from the Senate until Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) agrees to hold a fair trial with witness testimony.

ADVERTISEMENT

McConnell and other GOP senators prefer a speedy trial that ends in an acquittal, but Trump reportedly wants a TV spectacle with testimony from Joe and Hunter Biden, and some of his defenders, that will allow him to claim full exoneration.

“The Democrats will do anything to avoid a trial in the Senate in order to protect Sleepy Joe Biden, and expose the millions and millions of dollars that ‘Where’s’ Hunter, & possibly Joe, were paid by companies and countries for doing NOTHING,” Trump tweeted. “Joe wants no part of this mess!”

The Democrats will do anything to avoid a trial in the Senate in order to protect Sleepy Joe Biden, and expose the millions and millions of dollars that “Where’s” Hunter, & possibly Joe, were paid by companies and countries for doing NOTHING. Joe wants no part of this mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

Dozens of Iraqi Shiite militia supporters gained entry Tuesday to the embassy, which was evacuated, after protests over U.S. airstrikes killed 25 members of an Iran-backed Shiite militia earlier this week.