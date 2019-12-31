Quantcast
Trump uncorks gibberish impeachment rant as crowds storm US embassy in Baghdad

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump started off the last day of 2019 with a rant against his looming impeachment trial, as crowds stormed the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

The Democratic-led House impeached him earlier this month, but Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has held back the articles from the Senate until Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) agrees to hold a fair trial with witness testimony.

McConnell and other GOP senators prefer a speedy trial that ends in an acquittal, but Trump reportedly wants a TV spectacle with testimony from Joe and Hunter Biden, and some of his defenders, that will allow him to claim full exoneration.

“The Democrats will do anything to avoid a trial in the Senate in order to protect Sleepy Joe Biden, and expose the millions and millions of dollars that ‘Where’s’ Hunter, & possibly Joe, were paid by companies and countries for doing NOTHING,” Trump tweeted. “Joe wants no part of this mess!”

Dozens of Iraqi Shiite militia supporters gained entry Tuesday to the embassy, which was evacuated, after protests over U.S. airstrikes killed 25 members of an Iran-backed Shiite militia earlier this week.

