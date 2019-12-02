Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump wanted Giuliani to be AG — but Rudy said no because he was holding out for Secretary of State: secret memos

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Monday, BuzzFeed News released a cache of never-before-seen secret memos written as part of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into links between President Donald Trump’s campaign team and the Russian government.

One of the new revelations to be found in the documents, offered by Paul Manafort associate Rick Gates, is that after former Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation, some of Trump’s associates privately raged that if Trump had only appointed Rudy Giuliani to the position, he would have taken care of everything.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the memos alleged that Giuliani had in fact been Trump’s first choice for Attorney General, but he declined because he was hoping to be put in charge of the State Department.

“Prior to Sessions’ recusal, Gates had not had conversations with anyone about recusal issues,” stated the memo. “After the recusal, he recalled conversations where people offered their opinion that had Rudy Giuliani been Attorney General, he would not have recused himself. Gates knew Giuliani had been the first choice for Attorney General, but turned it down because he wanted to be Secretary of State instead.”

Giuliani’s ambitions to be Secretary of State were heavily reported during the Trump transition in 2016. He ultimately withdrew his name from consideration for that role as well, saying, “I thought I could play a better role being on the outside and continuing to be his close friend and adviser.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Zero moral compass’: Ex-FBI agent breaks down how the people around Trump let him get away with ‘the con’

Published

26 mins ago

on

December 2, 2019

By

On Monday, President Donald Trump launched a vicious attack on former FBI official Lisa Page, for speaking out about the way the president and his right-wing allies had made her a personal scapegoat for everything they didn't like in the Russia investigation.

In an extensive Twitter thread, ex-FBI special agent Asha Rangappa walked through how Trump has surrounded himself with people who readily enable this kind of behavior:

THREAD. Great segment here with @adamgoldmanNYT. He asks, "Why would [Trump] feel the need to do this?" Answer: Because he can. And he is able to do it because he has an infrastructure that permits it. I have a taxonomy of "The Con" which I am working on, and it goes like this: https://t.co/XKS2ESwGRn

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP Sen John Kennedy ‘knows he is being dishonest’ in pushing Russian disinformation: former CIA director

Published

33 mins ago

on

December 2, 2019

By

The former director of the Central Intelligence Agency blasted Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) for knowingly being dishonest with the American people.

MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews played former CIA Director John Brennan a clip of Kennedy on "Meet the Press" pushing the debunked conspiracy theory that it was actually Ukraine -- not Russia -- that interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

"First of all, Sen. John Kennedy is a great discredit to his name," Brennan said.

"We can agree on that one," Matthews replied.

"Secondly, he's not being duped -- he knows that he's being dishonest," Brennan continued. "He knows he's trying to defend and protect Donald Trump at all costs and so he's not going to be honest with the American people."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP Senator Richard Burr refuses to tell reporters whether his committee’s investigation confirmed GOP conspiracy theory on Ukraine

Published

41 mins ago

on

December 2, 2019

By

On Monday, Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, flatly refused to discuss with reporters whether his committee's investigation into whether Ukraine interfered in the 2016 presidential election corroborated the conspiracy theories of President Donald Trump and his allies:

Look at this remarkable exchange. @SenatorBurr is basically giving the middle finger to the very idea that he might have some kind of obligation, as chair of the Senate Intel Committee, to shed light on a matter that Republicans and Trump are using to mislead the American people: pic.twitter.com/qDqq8k51fa

Continue Reading
 
 