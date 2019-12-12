Quantcast
Trump wants to add Alan Dershowitz to his impeachment legal team: report

Published

23 mins ago

on

According to a report from ABC, Donald Trump wants to add controversial lawyer Alan Dershowitz to his impeachment legal team.

The reports states the president and his advisers are looking for help as he faces an impeachment trial in the Senate and the president wants the former law professor on his team.

“Dershowitz, who was often called upon by the White House and the president’s attorneys to appear on television during the Mueller investigation, has been in the headlines due to his ties to now-deceased accused child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein,” ABC reports. “Dershowitz was a member of a star legal team that represented Epstein during his multiple investigations beginning in the mid 2000s.”

In an editorial last week, ABC reports Dershowitz “wrote that the two articles of impeachment proposed by the House Judiciary committee failed to meet the standard in his opinion. ‘Both are so vague and open ended that they could be applied in partisan fashion by a majority of the House against almost any president from the opposing party.'”

You can read more here.

 

 

 

Breaking Banner

REVEALED: DOJ’s Horowitz is still investigating apparent FBI leaks to Trump campaign days before 2016 election

Published

22 mins ago

on

December 12, 2019

By

The Department of Justice inspector general told the Senate Wednesday that his office is still investigating apparent leaks from the FBI’s New York field office about the Hillary Clinton email investigation to Rudy Giuliani.

Sen. Pat Leahy, D-Vt., asked DOJ IG Michael Horowitz about the investigation during Horowitz's testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"Rudy Giuliani and others appeared to receive highly sensitive leaks from the New York FBI field office, leaks that likely contributed to Director Comey's public announcement he was reopening the Clinton investigation days before the election," Leahy said. "What can you tell us about the New York field office's leaks to Rudolph Giuliani and others?"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Russia paid Giuliani associate $1 million in September: prosecutors

Published

34 mins ago

on

December 12, 2019

By

Lev Parnas, the associate of Rudy Giuliani who has been indicted as part of an alleged campaign finance scheme, misled the government in his bail proceedings and hid the fact that he recently received $1 million from a Russian bank, prosecutors said Wednesday in a new court filing.

The prosecutors asked that Parnas have his bail revoked and that he enter the government's custody, arguing that he poses a serious flight risk.

In addition to omitting the money he allegedly received from Russia, prosecutors said Parnas failed to reveal either the full payment amount he recently received from a law firm or the money he had in an escrow account, tied to a $4.5 million property he intended on buying.

Continue Reading
 
 