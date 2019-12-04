Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump whines about press who ‘belittle’ his NATO trip — after he was laughed off the continent

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump canceled his planned press conference and fled London early after becoming the butt of jokes at the NATO Summit.

Video showed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron laughing at Trump’s expense.

Trump, however, argued the trip was “very successful” despite being ridiculed so thoroughly that he left early.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Fake News Media is doing everything possible to belittle my VERY successful trip to London for NATO,” Trump claimed.

Trump argued he “got along great with the NATO leaders” who have “only deep respect.”

Republican lawyer George Conway, who is married to White House counsel Kellyanne Conway, had a different take on Trump’s trip.

“I can’t remember the last time anyone, let alone a president of the United States, was laughed off a continent,” Conway said.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Jonathan Turley claims an impeachable offense must be a crime — but wrote this was a ‘myth’ in 2014

Published

3 mins ago

on

December 4, 2019

By

One of the key claims made by Republicans' constitutional expert in Wednesday's House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing, George Washington Univerity Professor Jonathan Turley, was that an offense must be a crime to constitutionally merit impeachment.

But putting aside the extremely dubious claim that it was not a crime for President Donald Trump's suspension of military aid to force Ukraine to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, Turley is contradicting himself. In 2014, when Republicans were talking about impeaching President Barack Obama, Turley wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post arguing that in fact it is a "myth" that an impeachable offense must be an indictable crime.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

George Conway worries the House GOP caucus has ‘an IQ cap’ after Matt Gaetz says Obama could be impeached

Published

36 mins ago

on

December 4, 2019

By

Prominent Republican attorney George Conway was so unimpressed with by the performance of Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee during Wednesday's impeachment hearing that he worried about the intelligence quotient of the GOP caucus.

Conway, the husband of White House counsel Kellyanne Conway, voiced his worries about the mental fitness of Republicans after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said that it would be possible to impeach a former president.

It is not.

"I’m really starting to think that the House GOP caucus has some kind of an IQ cap the way some sports leagues have salary caps," Conway tweeted.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Top MAGA congressman mocked for ‘threatening to retroactively impeach Obama’

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 4, 2019

By

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, possibly the most devoted congressman to President Donald Trump, concluded his questioning Wednesday afternoon with a hotheaded retort suggesting President Barack Obama – and not President Donald Trump – should be impeached.

"And you know what, if wiretapping a political opponent's an impeachable offense, I look forward to the inspector general's report 'cause maybe it's a different president we should be impeaching," Gaetz charged.

Matt Gaetz closes by threatening to ... [quints at notes] .... impeach the ghost of President Obama pic.twitter.com/ppBjRCC9em

Continue Reading
 
 