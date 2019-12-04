Trump whines about press who ‘belittle’ his NATO trip — after he was laughed off the continent

President Donald Trump canceled his planned press conference and fled London early after becoming the butt of jokes at the NATO Summit.

Video showed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron laughing at Trump’s expense.

Trump, however, argued the trip was “very successful” despite being ridiculed so thoroughly that he left early.

“The Fake News Media is doing everything possible to belittle my VERY successful trip to London for NATO,” Trump claimed.

Trump argued he “got along great with the NATO leaders” who have “only deep respect.”

Republican lawyer George Conway, who is married to White House counsel Kellyanne Conway, had a different take on Trump’s trip.

“I can’t remember the last time anyone, let alone a president of the United States, was laughed off a continent,” Conway said.

