‘Very little respect for him — if any’: MSNBC’s Mika breaks down embarrassing video of world leaders mocking Trump
MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski examined the evidence and found no reason to doubt that other world leaders were mocking President Donald Trump behind his back at the NATO summit.
The U.S. president ranted at length against his impeachment and the Democrats leading investigations into his apparent wrongdoing, and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau was caught on video laughing at Trump with other NATO leaders.
“NBC News has not confirmed who the world leaders were discussing,” the “Morning Joe” co-host said. “Representatives for (British Prime Minster Boris) Johnson and (French President Emmanuel) Macron issued no comments when asked about the video in question, but we can do some math.”
“President Trump’s remarks along side NATO Secretary (Jens) Stoltenberg were slated for 20 minutes as the first event of the day,” she added. “According to the official White House transcript, the meeting ran approximately 53 minutes. Likewise, President Trump’s midday meeting with French President Macron lasted around 38 minutes. They were making fun of him.”
The video shows Trudeau laughing that his team’s jaws dropped while listening to Trump’s bizarre rant, which lasted about 40 minutes — the exact amount of time the Canadian prime minister said the other world leader had been late.
“It’s pretty clear when you watch it, it is obvious they’re talking about him,” Brzezinski said. “They’re mocking him, and they have very little respect for him at all, if any.”
France braces for shutdown as Macron clashes with unions
France on Wednesday was preparing for one of its biggest nationwide strikes in years with stoppages by transport workers and teachers expected to paralyze the country in an intensifying showdown between President Emmanuel Macron and unions.
Some 90 percent of high-speed trains have been axed, most of the Paris metro will be shut, hundreds of flights cancelled and the majority of schools closed in Thursday's strike over Macron's planned pension reforms.
The strike -- which is open-ended and could last several days -- has drawn comparisons between the struggle between government and unions in November-December 1995 when the country was paralyzed for some three weeks.
House report on Trump-Ukraine scandal is also a damning indictment of Pence and Nunes involvement
The House Intelligence Committee released a 300-page draft report concluding that President Donald Trump abused his power to pressure Ukraine into helping his re-election campaign.The committee, led by Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., concluded that Trump “placed his own personal and political interests above the national interests of the United States.”
This article first appeared in Salon
The report also implicates Vice President Mike Pence and top Cabinet officials as being “either knowledgeable of or active participants” in the scheme. The report also included call records showing that Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the committee’s top Republican and former chair, had extensive contacts with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and his indicted associate, Lev Parnas. The records also showed that Giuliani made repeated phone calls to the White House during key events.
Devin Nunes should be investigated over his ties to Trump-Ukraine scandal: former Ethics Committee GOP chairman
Appearing on CNN's 'New Day" very early on Wednesday morning, the former Republican Chairman of House Ethics Committee said Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) should be the subject of an investigation over his involvement in Donald Trump's Ukraine scandal.
Speaking with host Alisyn Camerota, ex-Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) said Tuesday's revelation that Nunes was in contact with indicted Lev Parnas was alarming and should be just one part of the focus by the committee.