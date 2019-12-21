Quantcast
Trump will resign if high-ranking aides are forced to testify in Senate impeachment trial: former administration official

40 mins ago

Appearing on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” on Saturday morning, former Trump White House communications official Anthony Scaramucci stated that Donald Trump will resign rather than sit through watching former key aides testify at his impeachment trial should they be called.

Sitting on the panel with host Reid, Scaramucci said there was no way the president could survive if former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former security advisor John Bolton were to be compelled to testify before the Senate on national TV.

‘Let’s talk about Republican Senate for a second,” Scaramucci s began. “They are allowing this. End of the day, he [Trump] completely broke the law. You go through the different categories, you look at the facts.”

“Joy,” he continued. “We haven’t seen the primary witness testimony. Those four people whether it’s Mulvaney, Bolton, Giuliani, Pompeo — if they have to testify under oath, he has to leave. So there’s four senators that need to be moved to allow for a full and fair trial. If that happens, scoundrel number one, he’ll leave before that testimony.”

“You think he’ll resign?” the shocked Reid asked.

“There is no way he can handle the heat of that testimony,” he shot back.

Ex-Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin defends pardoning child rapist by citing ‘ignorant’ intact hymen myth

1 hour ago

December 21, 2019

Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, a Republican, defended his controversial pardon of a convicted child rapist by claiming that the 9-year-old victim’s hymen was “intact,” which experts say medically proves nothing.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Bevin issued 428 pardons and commutations after he lost to Democrat Andy Beshear last month, the Louisville Courier-Journal’s Joe Sonka reported. The pardons included convicted killer Patrick Baker, whose brother hosted a fundraiser for Bevin, and Micah Schoettle, who was convicted just last year of raping a 9-year-old girl and just began his 23-year prison sentence.

White House aides forced to announce ‘Evangelicals for Trump’ event to soothe angry president after Christianity Today blast

2 hours ago

December 21, 2019

According to a report in the Washington Post, a previously-planned "Evangelicals for Trump" event scheduled for January has become a top priority for White House aides attempting to calm the president after he was blindsided by a Christianity Today editorial calling for his ouster.

Earlier in the week the highly-influential evangelical periodical published an op-ed calling attacking Trump for being "Immoral" and calling for not only his impeachment but also his ouster as president.

