Trump will resign if high-ranking aides are forced to testify in Senate impeachment trial: former administration official

Appearing on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” on Saturday morning, former Trump White House communications official Anthony Scaramucci stated that Donald Trump will resign rather than sit through watching former key aides testify at his impeachment trial should they be called.

Sitting on the panel with host Reid, Scaramucci said there was no way the president could survive if former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former security advisor John Bolton were to be compelled to testify before the Senate on national TV.

‘Let’s talk about Republican Senate for a second,” Scaramucci s began. “They are allowing this. End of the day, he [Trump] completely broke the law. You go through the different categories, you look at the facts.”

“Joy,” he continued. “We haven’t seen the primary witness testimony. Those four people whether it’s Mulvaney, Bolton, Giuliani, Pompeo — if they have to testify under oath, he has to leave. So there’s four senators that need to be moved to allow for a full and fair trial. If that happens, scoundrel number one, he’ll leave before that testimony.”

“You think he’ll resign?” the shocked Reid asked.

“There is no way he can handle the heat of that testimony,” he shot back.

