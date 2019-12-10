Trump’s desire to put the Bidens on trial in the Senate is nothing but a ‘fever dream’: MSNBC reporter
MSNBC political contributor Jake Sherman explained that President Donald Trump wants to hold a Senate trial against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, but that even in the hyper-partisan era, it’s nothing more than a “fever dream.”
Reports reveal that Trump wants to turn the impeachment trial in the Republican Senate into a reality television show where he can make the case against the Bidens to justify his bribery of Ukraine. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) shut the president down.
“Hunter Biden and Joe Biden and Adam Schiff will not be testifying in this trial no matter what,” Sherman explained. “So the White House seems to be engaging with the hypothetical that could only set them up for disappointment. So, I don’t understand that. Their party controls the Senate; presumably, they understand what’s doable and what’s not doable. They know this is not doable, so I’m not quite sure what the strategy is with posturing and presenting a reality that is not even — it seems like a fever dream of some sort.”
Sherman went on to explain that the rules for the impeachment are extremely narrow and were crafted by both parties. So, turning it into a trial against the Biden family would require not only Democratic support but the support of Republicans who are up for reelection in 2020.
“There are still some senators who are going to bristle and bringing in Hunter and Joe Biden and creating a trial to bring witnesses that only have to do with the matter at hand,” said Sherman. “So, again, this is not a reality that anybody up here on Capitol Hill where the rules are going to be written, they’re not dealing with these hypotheticals, although the White House appears to be for reasons not clear to me.”
Sherman’s second point was that the hearings that the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees have held are far different than the trial that the Senate would hold.
“So, there’s not going to be grandstanding of the same kind of magnitude you saw in the House hearing,” Sherman said. “Of course there’s going to be some of that, but this is a trial, and the Chief Justice presides over it, so it’s a totally different format, but we have to accept the reality that Republicans by and large, maybe minus one or two or three of them, are going to defend the president. That’s what their politics demand. That’s what they’ve been doing up until now.”
Watch his full take in the video below:
Congressional subpoenas will be ‘forever unenforceable’ if GOP lets Trump off the hook: conservative attorney
Conservative attorney Gabriel Malor, who in the past has written legal analyses for right-wing publications such as The Federalist and the Washington Examiner, warns that Republicans will be setting a dangerous precedent if they let President Donald Trump off the hook for his unprecedented obstruction of the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry.
Writing on Twitter, Malor argues that giving Trump a pass on the House's proposed obstruction of Congress charge will neuter any future congressional inquiry into the executive branch.
"There's a real danger that if the Senate does not convict on the obstruction of Congress count, congressional subpoenas will be forever unenforceable," he writes. "If Congress itself rules that defiance of congressional subpoenas is no error, how could the courts in any future litigation?"
Lawmakers green light US space force
The United States is getting a new space force along with $738 billion in military spending under an agreement backed by lawmakers on Tuesday that fulfils a priority of President Donald Trump.
The fiscal year 2020 spending in the National Defense Authorization Act is a jump from the $716 billion authorized last year, and will go to pay for a wide range of military activities.
It will also create a space-based sixth branch of the military, a priority of Trump's, after the army, air force, navy, Marine Corps and coast guard.The bill has won the approval of Democratic and Republican lawmakers in both the House and Senate armed services committees, making its passage in Congress likely.
The bill, which Congress must pass each year, allocates $635 billion to the Pentagon, and another $23.1 billion to the Department of Energy for the US nuclear arsenal's maintenance and fuel.
Trump wrote a $2 million check to cover damages from misuse of charity funds: report
New York Attorney General Letitia James revealed Tuesday that President Donald Trump has paid $2 million in damages after being found guilty for misuse of charity funds.
The Washington Post also reported that the remaining $1.8 million left in Trump's "foundation," would be distributed to eight charities, which will get $476,140.41. The foundation was shut down in 2018 after a judge demanded it be desolved.