Trump’s lack of remorse over Ukraine scandal shows he poses a ‘continuing threat’ to US democracy: Impeachment report

President Donald Trump has shown no remorse for his actions toward Ukraine, which House Democrats argue is yet another reason to impeach him.
The Ukraine scandal forms the basis of the newly published impeachment report, ahead of the House vote likely this week, and lawmakers say the president and his associates are continuing to pursue a corrupt scheme involving the foreign country, reported Politico.
“President Trump has made it clear that he believes he is free to use his presidential powers the same way, to the same ends, whenever and wherever he pleases,” the report states.
The House Judiciary Committee argues that Trump welcomed Russian interference in his 2016 campaign and continues to seek foreign involvement in his re-election campaign.
The panel’s Democratic majority cited Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s trip last week to Ukraine, where he continued to pursue a scheme to dig up campaign dirt against Joe Biden.
Trump’s lack of remorse over the Ukraine scandal, Democrats say, shows that he poses a “continuing threat if left in office.”
