Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s top economic aide just made a stunning admission about the president’s dealings with China

Published

3 hours ago

on

White House Director of Economic Policy Larry Kudlow made a stunning admission on Wednesday as he was discussing President Donald Trump’s trade negotiations with China.

Eamon Javers, a CNBC journalist covering the economy, reported on the remarks Kudlow made to a group of reporters. Kudlow said that Henry Kissinger, President Richard Nixon’s former secretary of State, had recently been to the White House — and he has also recently met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping twice.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I asked if Kissinger is playing a back channel role in trade talks,” Javers said.

“Well, now you’re getting into the family jewels,” Kudlow responded.

This alone is a jarring revelation. Kissinger has been persuasively accused of international war crimes as he has enabled dictators and mass atrocities abroad. Having ties to Kissinger, let alone having him actively work to shape policy, should be toxic for any sitting politician.

And then he went on:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, it’s no secret that Trump doesn’t care about human rights abuses in China — or anywhere. Nothing about his moves on foreign policy or his public statements have given any indication that he genuinely cares about countering authoritarian regimes, promoting democracy, or empowering the rights of minorities. And Trump openly embraces and lauds brutal rulers like Xi, Russia’s Vladimir Putin, and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, while often spurning the leaders of democratic allies of the United States.

But still, Kudlow’s caveat aside, it was remarkable for a top adviser to the president to admit on the record that the Chinese prefer Trump over Democrats because he doesn’t “go on about human rights and other things.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump buried by ex-White House official for ‘cowardly’ attack on deceased lawmaker Dingell

Published

13 mins ago

on

December 19, 2019

By

Appearing on CNN, former White House Press Secretary Joe Lockhart expressed disgust with Donald Trump after the president attacked late lawmaker John Dingell (D-MI) at a rally on Wednesday night by hinting he may be in Hell and lying about his widow, Rep. Debbie Dingell.

Addressing Trump's ugly speech in Michigan on Wednesday night, Lockhart stated, "There's just so many levels of it. One of it is how he looks at politics as transactional. Like he gave her something and he was shocked she didn't return the honors on her husband with a vote with him on impeachment. :

"Secondly it shows how little he knows about Michigan politics," he continued. "His, the voters who got him [Trump] Michigan in 2016 were John Dingell Democrats. John Dingell was a hero of the NRA who was a moderate Democrat, a working-class Democrat. And then the third is, you know, it's just from an optics point of view, Democrats spent seven hours on the floor saying we have to resist an authoritarian president. and Donald Trump now gave a Fidel Castro speech last night, rambling, insulting, degrading."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump smacked down hard by House Republican for ‘crass’ attack on late lawmaker Dingell: ‘Apologize’

Published

33 mins ago

on

December 19, 2019

By

Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI) reacted harshly to Donald Trump's comments attacking the late Rep. John Dingell (D-MI) and his widow, Rep. Debbie Dingell, at a rally on Wednesday night, saying the president needs to apologize.

Upton was one of the first GOP lawmakers to call out the president, tweeting, "I’ve always looked up to John Dingell - my good friend and a great Michigan legend. There was no need to 'dis' him in a crass political way. Most unfortunate and an apology is due."

Upton was addressing Trump's comments that included hinting the late lawmaker may have gone to Hell after passing away.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

White House defends Trump’s ugly attack on grieving Debbie Dingell: ‘The president is a counter-puncher’

Published

35 mins ago

on

December 19, 2019

By

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham defended President Donald Trump's attack on Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI), who's grieving the death of her husband.

The Michigan Democrat voted to impeach the president, who complained to rally goers Wednesday night that he had ordered flags flown at half mast to honor the late Rep. John Dingell -- and suggested the veteran lawmaker might be in hell.

Continue Reading
 
 