Trump’s trip to NATO may showcase his breakup with France’s Macron

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump has decided his tight relationship with French leader Emmanuel Macron is over.

According to Axios, Trump has been complaining about Macron, calling him a “wise guy,” a pejorative he’s used to describe Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“He’s been down on Macron for a long while,” one official told Axios.

The NATO meeting is expected to placate to the American president, saying that the allies have crafted a plan where all member states will pay more into the partnership.

“Allies believe they have worked hard to construct a positive narrative that Trump can buy into,” a senior official from a NATO member state told the site.

Given Trump is trying to run for reelection, he’ll likely “take credit,” the official expected. However, “allies still very much fear the unpredictability of the president.”

Trump thought that he had a bromance with Macron, frequently touching each other, a powerful handshake, and an invitation to the annual Bastille Day parade. But after Macron blindsided Trump by “covertly” inviting Iran Foreign Minister Zarif to the G7 summit, the two seem to be on the outs. Trump could also be frustrated after his favorite world leader, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, attacked France for allegedly “supporting terrorism” because they back the Kurds against ISIS.

Macron warned in a recent interview with The Economist that “what we are currently experiencing is the brain death of NATO” and that under Trump’s leadership the U.S. is “turning its back on us.”

Read the full report from Axios.


University kills at least one job after giving millions to preserve white supremacist statue

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 1, 2019

By

Last week the North Carolina University system announced that it was giving a $2.5 million to a trust that would fund the preservation of Confederate statues, namely the "Silent Sam" statue that was toppled by protesters. Now it seems at least one job has been cut and a North Carolina State employee is questioning if it was as a result of the settlement.

The lawsuit is from the Sons of Confederate Veterans, which promotes southern states that waged war against the United States when it tried to abolish slavery.

NYTimes’ Paul Krugman explains why it was predictable for Republicans to sell out their party for Trump

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 1, 2019

By

New York Times columnist Paul Krugman explained on Twitter Sunday that the GOP easily destroyed their values and party for President Donald Trump is a natural extension of who Republicans have been for decades.

"People shocked by GOP embrace of [Russian President Vladmir] Putin's conspiracy theories should bear in mind that Republicans long ago decided to claim that global warming is a hoax perpetrated by a vast international scientific cabal," Krugman tweeted. "This is who they've been for a long time."

https://twitter.com/paulkrugman/status/1201233047183605760

The tweet was in response to CNBC's John Harwood, who tweeted Sunday about Sen. John Kennedy's (R-LA) appearance on "Meet the Press" in which he parroted Russian talking points about Ukraine.

‘Shadow of Trump looms large’: Boris Johnson opponents using president’s visit as a weapon against prime minister

Published

3 hours ago

on

December 1, 2019

By

Opponents of Boris Johnson are planning on hanging Donald Trump's extreme lack of popularity in the United Kingdom around the neck of the prime minister when the president visits for NATO meetings this week in the hopes that it will damage Johnson's chances of being re-elected on December 12.

According to a report at the Washington Post, "There’s little surprise that the American president is playing an outsize role in Britain’s upcoming elections — for good or bad, depending," with Trump, all too often, offering opinions on the internal affairs of one of the most loyal of U.S. allies.

