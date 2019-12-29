Quantcast
Tulsi Gabbard claim Democrats should skip Trump impeachment bluntly brushed aside by Rep. Emanuel Cleaver

Published

1 min ago

on

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday Afternoon, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) brushed aside advice from fellow Democrat Rep. Tulis Gabbard that Democrats are making a mistake by impeaching Donald YTrump — saying lawmakers have a constitutional duty to fulfill regardless of her worries that the president will be “emboldened ” by the move.

Speaking with host Alex Witt, the Missouri Democrat was asked about his colleagues comments, where she lamented, “I think impeachment, unfortunately, will only further embolden Donald Trump, increase his support and the likelihood that he’ll have a better shot at getting elected while also seeing the likelihood that the House will lose a lot of seats to Republicans.”

“I am curious, are you agreeing with her, and he is going to become more emboldened,” host Witt asked, ”And i should note that you tabled two resolutions before voting to impeach two weeks ago.”

“Look, Donald Trump is going claim innocence even if Moses and Jeremiah and Elijah stand up and on clouds and say that he is guilty,” Cleaver responded. “He will go out to next rally and say, ‘you know, the great prophets just proclaimed me to be innocent.’ I mean, we won’t stop that. So I think that what we have to do is to understand that there is some constitutional loyalty that we must express, and that is we cannot allow a person to blatantly violate the laws of the land, and somehow just remain quiet and passive.”

“I mean, that is dangerous to a democracy,” he continued. “And so, I think that — look, I voted twice against the impeachment or at least moving the process forward as did a number of others, and the leader, Nancy Pelosi isn’t anxious to go into this either. So it is not like we have been standing around hoping that we would have an opportunity to vote on impeaching Donald Trump.”

Donald Trump has been walking around since day one with sign that reads, ‘please impeach me,’ and finally, we said, ‘hey, you have to put the sign down, because we will do it,'” he concluded.

Watch below:

Tulsi Gabbard: Impeaching Trump can cause ‘lasting damage’ to America

Published

47 mins ago

on

December 29, 2019

By

Tulsi Gabbard, the Hawaii congresswoman and Democratic presidential candidate who controversially voted "present" on the question of impeaching President Donald Trump, defended her decision on Saturday by saying that she's concerned impeachment will cause "lasting damage" to America.

This article first appeared in Salon.

The Hawaiian legislator told ABC News on Saturday that the idea of Trump winning a second term with a Republican-controlled House of Representatives is a "serious concern" for her and that she believes it would leave "lasting damage" on America."I think impeachment, unfortunately, will only further embolden Donald Trump, increase his support and the likelihood that he'll have a better shot at getting elected while also seeing the likelihood that the House will lose a lot of seats to Republicans," Gabbard told the reporter in New Hampshire. She added that her vote was "not a decision of neutrality" but that she was "standing up for the people of this country and our ability to move forward together."

Thousands of koalas feared dead in Australia wildfires

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 29, 2019

By

Australia is still on fire.

And now thousands of koalas are feared to have died in a wildfire-ravaged area north of Sydney.

"Up to 30 percent of their habitat has been destroyed," Environment Minister Sussan Ley told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation Friday. "We'll know more when the fires are calmed down and a proper assessment can be made." Land clearing and development over time has meant a loss of habitat for the tree-dwelling koalas.

Last year, a World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Australia report said there were fewer than 20,000 koalas left in New South Wales and they risked becoming extinct as early as 2050, largely because of "excessive tree-clearing for farming." Minister Ley said up to 30% of the koalas in the region had been killed in recent days.

Franklin Graham links Hanukkah party stabbing to ‘hatred for Trump’: ‘I blame people in the media’

Published

3 hours ago

on

December 29, 2019

By

Franklin Graham suggested to Fox News on Sunday that "hatred for Trump" and "a lot of people in the media" are responsible for a mass stabbing at a Hanukkah party in New York over the weekend.

Following the attack, Graham said that he was praying for the victims. He then complained about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's handling of the attack.

"The governor was talking about this hate phenomenon... across the country," Graham said. "The problem is the human heart."

Graham pointed out that the Hanukkah party attack "was not done with a gun."

"You can take a stone and kill somebody," he explained. "The problem is the human heart."

