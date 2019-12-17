Quantcast
Turncoat Dem Van Drew doesn’t show up at first House votes since he announced party switch

Published

2 hours ago

on

Anti-impeachment Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ), who over the weekend announced that he would be leaving the Democrats for the Republicans, didn’t bother showing up to work on the first day back since making his announcement.

According to NBC News’ Alex Moe, Van Drew “did not show up for the first House votes since news broke that he will change parties” because of his opposition to impeaching President Donald Trump.

Van Drew reportedly made the switch to the GOP after an internal campaign poll found that Democratic voters in his district overwhelmingly backed a primary challenge against him.

In the wake of his defection, Politico reported that five of his senior aides resigned and said that his decision “does not align with the values we brought to this job.” The aides also said they were “deeply saddened and disappointed by his decision” to join Trump’s GOP.

