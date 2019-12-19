‘Warrior for the president’ Mark Meadows to leave Congress — and may end up working for Trump: report
Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) is leaving Congress to help out President Donald Trump.
One of Trump’s top allies in the House will not seek re-election and instead take on an as yet undefined role assisting the president, reported Politico.
The North Carolina Republican has been one of the most conservative members of Congress since he was first elected in 2013, and he has been a self-described “warrior for the president” since Trump’s election three years later.
‘83,000 ghosts of democracy’: NJ restores voting rights of people on parole and probation
"On this historic day, New Jersey has lifted... 83,000 ghosts of democracy out of the shadows."
Pro-democracy and criminal justice reform advocates celebrated Wednesday as Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill restoring the voting rights of tens of thousands of state residents on parole and probation, following the lead of over a dozen other states that allow those individuals to participate in political elections.
Democratic presidential hopefuls are promising to ramp up funding for public schools
Democratic presidential candidates are proposing bold new approaches to the federal government’s role in public education. Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Cory Booker want to triple the US$15 billion spent annually on Title I, a program that sends federal dollars to high-poverty school districts.