Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Democrat-turned-Republican Jeff Van Drew slobbers all over Fox Business host before praising Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

Starting off an almost 9-minute interview on Fox News, Rep Jeff Van Drew (R-NY) gushed all over host Maria Bartiromo before she let him praise President Donald Trump while trying to explain his leaving the Democratic Party.

Van Drew, who voted against both articles of impeachment against Trump, kicked off his interview by fawning over the Fox Business host known for  toeing the Trump line as well as a history of softball interviews with wealthy businessmen.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m so proud to be associated with you,” Van Drew blurted after being introduced. “You truly represent what news media should be about and just how to conduct a show like this. I’m very proud of you and the work that you do and the objectivity that you have.”

“I really appreciate that,” she replied to which he enthused, “You were the first one to give me a shot!”

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

MSNBC panel goes scorched earth on ‘ridiculous’ Tulsi Gabbard for impeachment non-vote that drew Trump praise

Published

37 mins ago

on

December 22, 2019

By

Addressing the "present" vote Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) offered on the two articles of impeachment passed by the House on Wednesday, two Democrats on an MSNBC panel trashed the controversial lawmaker on Sunday with one calling her "ridiculous."

With host Alex Witt noting that President Donald Trump praised the Democrat in a speech to conservative activists on Saturday night, former Hillary for America director Adrienne Elrod said the former Secretary of State was right about Gabbard being a Russin pawn -- wittingly or not.

"We're very angry, but we're not surprised," about Gabbard's vote Elrod stated. "Tulsi has a strong relationship with Asaad and she has done things that are antithetical to the Democratic Party."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Conservative pundit rants Billy Graham magazine is ‘scum’ and ‘anti-Christian’ over call to remove Trump

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 22, 2019

By

Conservative conspiracy theorist Dinesh D'Souza on Sunday charged that Christianity Today, which was founded by evangelist Billy Graham, has been taken over by "anti-Christian" forces after the magazine called for the impeachment and removal of President Donald Trump.

In an op-ed published last week, Christianity Today editor Mark Galli said that Trump's attempt to have Ukraine investigate Joe biden was "profoundly immoral."

Since then, pro-Trump conservatives have condemned the magazine. But D'Souza's remarks were particularly vicious.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘She knows how to play Trump better than anyone’: GOP consultant reveals why Pelosi is stalling impeachment

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 22, 2019

By

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday afternoon, GOP consultant Susan Del Percio said House Speaker Nany Pelosi (D-CA) is masterfully handling the impeachment of Donald Trump by delaying sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Speaking withy host Alex Witt, the MSNBC contributor said she wouldn't bet against the California Democrat.

"Susan, you heard from a Democrat and Republican senator," host Witt began after running clips from the morning cable shows. "Who do you think has the upper-hand in this situation? What are the pros and cons of Pelosi hanging onto these articles?"

Continue Reading
 
 