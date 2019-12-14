WATCH: Saturday Night Live airs Christmas special — that’s just one giant dig at the Electoral College

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” aired an opening skit that was just one giant attack on the electoral college.

A snowman introduced the segment, saying that we could look in on the holiday table conversation thanks to hacked Nest cams.

The skit featured a house in San Francisco, California, a second in Charleston, South Carolina and a third in Atlanta, Georgia.

Each dinner table debated impeachment, and the differences between President Donald Trump and his predecessor, President Barack Obama.

But then the snowman said that none of their votes matter.

“They’ll debate the issues all year long, but then it all comes down to 1,000 people in Wisconsin who won’t even think about the election until the morning of,” the snowman said. “And that’s the magic of the Electoral College.”

And then Greta Thunberg showed up.

Watch: