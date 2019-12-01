Quantcast
World leaders will avoid Trump at NATO meeting because they have seen the 'damage he has done': MSNBC panel

Published

2 hours ago

on

An MSNBC panel on Sunday morning dug into Donald Trump’s visit to the UK, scheduled to begin on Monday, saying all indications are that NATO leaders — including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson — are not looking forward to being seen with the U.S. president due to the risk of damaging their own reputations.

Speaking with host David Gura, former White House aide Ned Price said Johnson’s biggest worry is keeping Trump from saying anything untoward during his visit — including endorsing him before an election scheduled for December 12.

“NATO is facing internal challenges, challenges that are coming from the president of the United States,” Price explained. “Focus on defense spending of the allies instead of the emerging threats that NATO has to be attuned to, including the rise of China, Russia, which of course has shown aggression in recent days.”

“I think what Prime Minister Johnson will be focused on, first and foremost, is keeping President Trump on script,” he continued. “And by on script, that probably means not offering an endorsement or kind words for Boris Johnson himself. There’s nothing that probably frightens the prime minister more than kind words from President Trump about 10 days before a general election in the U.K.”

“Boris Johnson has tried to keep his distance from Trump,” MSNBC’s Beth Fouhy agreed. “Even though Trump is open in terms of how much he likes him and how they have a common bond. In order to hold this country together, to keep it on the path he wants it on, [Johnson] cannot look like he is Donald Trump’s mini-me over in England. He needs to stand on his own two feet and it is smart that he is keeping this distance.”

FAQ podcast host Christina Greer, elaborated on that point.

“As we have seen as he goes around the world, he is usually the kid sitting at the table himself while other people are gladhanding and politicking and having real discussions,” she remarked. “He will most likely do what he does every time he is abroad, which is sit in his hotel room and watch Fox News and tweet about it. That is traditionally what he has done when he’s abroad.”

“When the president tries to flex his political muscles with all the other leaders there, we are seeing our allies move away from him,” she continued. “We’ve seen Merkel, she is at her wit’s end with this particular president. He doesn’t really have friends, confidantes, people to have side conversations because they see the damage he has already done.”

Watch below:

In a fairly contentious interview on NBC's "Meet the Press," host Chuck Todd accused Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) of being "duped"  by the Russians and spreading their propaganda about Ukraine in order to help Donald Trump.

According to Kennedy, who has been under fire for pushing the Ukraine 2016 election conspiracy theory, "I think both Russia and Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election. I think it’s been well documented in the Financial Times and Politico and The Economist and the Washington Examiner, even on CBS that the prime minister of Ukraine, the interior minister, the Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States, the head of the Ukrainian anti-corruption league all meddled in the election on social media and otherwise. They worked with the DNC operative against the president.”

The full Senate could soon consider legislation that would rein in the president's emergency powers and bolster the principle of separation of powers that underpins American democracy. This legislation, the ARTICLE ONE Act as amended by a Senate committee, contains sensible reforms of the National Emergencies Act of 1976 (NEA), the flawed and outdated law that governs the emergency declaration process.

Most notably, the bill would revise the current emergency renewal framework so that a national emergency would automatically expire after an initial 30-day time window.

Most notably, the bill would revise the current emergency renewal framework so that a national emergency would automatically expire after an initial 30-day time window.

