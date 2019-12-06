‘Yes’: Sen. Chris Murphy confirms at least five GOP senators would consider impeachment
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) confirmed that at least some of his Republican colleagues are considering the impeachment case against President Donald Trump.
The Connecticut Democrat told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that he’s personally spoken with GOP senators who would consider voting to impeach the president, if the House sends approves articles of impeachment requested Thursday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
“Quick final question, different topic,” said co-host Willie Geist. “Have you spoken to a single Republican colleague in the Senate who’s even considering voting for impeachment?”
“Yes,” Murphy said.
Geist seemed surprised, but Murphy confirmed he had, but declined to name the senators who expressed openness to impeaching Trump.
“It’s a small list, on one hand,” Murphy said, “and by the way, I don’t buy this secret ballot thing. If there was a secret ballot there would still only be a handful that would vote to impeach this guy.”
Murphy said the number of Republicans who would vote to impeach was five or fewer.
“I think that’s probably right,” he said.
‘Yes’: Sen. Chris Murphy confirms at least five GOP senators would consider impeachment
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) confirmed that at least some of his Republican colleagues are considering the impeachment case against President Donald Trump.
The Connecticut Democrat told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that he's personally spoken with GOP senators who would consider voting to impeach the president, if the House sends approves articles of impeachment requested Thursday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
"Quick final question, different topic," said co-host Willie Geist. "Have you spoken to a single Republican colleague in the Senate who's even considering voting for impeachment?"
Breaking Banner
Here’s the exact moment Nancy Pelosi changed her mind on impeaching Trump
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) spent much of 2019 trying to push Democrats away from impeaching President Donald Trump.
Even after special counsel Robert Mueller's report outlined multiple instances of potential obstruction of justice by the president, Pelosi remained reluctant to pursue what she believed would be an unproductive and divisive process.
However, the New York Times reports that Pelosi's mind was changed in an instant on September 21st when the Wall Street Journal broke the news that Trump had repeatedly pressed the Ukrainian government to investigate the family of former Vice President Joe Biden.
Breaking Banner
Giuliani walloped for claim Trump has constitutional duty to pressure Ukraine to probe Biden
Rudy Giuliani claimed President Donald Trump had a constitutional obligation to carry out the Ukraine scheme, and was quickly drowned in mockery.
The president's personal attorney jumped to an unusual legal conclusion based on Article II, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution to defend Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating Joe Biden -- which Giuliani is continuing to pursue this week in a visit to Kyiv.
"Presidential Legal Obligations 101," Giuliani tweeted. "Art 2, Sec. 3 of the US Constitution obligates the President to investigate and ask for investigations of corruption in countries we provide funds to. Who ever heard of a president being impeached for carrying out his constitutional mandate?"