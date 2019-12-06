‘Yes’: Sen. Chris Murphy confirms at least five GOP senators would consider impeachment

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) confirmed that at least some of his Republican colleagues are considering the impeachment case against President Donald Trump.

The Connecticut Democrat told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that he’s personally spoken with GOP senators who would consider voting to impeach the president, if the House sends approves articles of impeachment requested Thursday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Quick final question, different topic,” said co-host Willie Geist. “Have you spoken to a single Republican colleague in the Senate who’s even considering voting for impeachment?”

“Yes,” Murphy said.

Geist seemed surprised, but Murphy confirmed he had, but declined to name the senators who expressed openness to impeaching Trump.

“It’s a small list, on one hand,” Murphy said, “and by the way, I don’t buy this secret ballot thing. If there was a secret ballot there would still only be a handful that would vote to impeach this guy.”

Murphy said the number of Republicans who would vote to impeach was five or fewer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think that’s probably right,” he said.