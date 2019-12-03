‘You should have recused yourself’: Lawyer for Giuliani henchman Lev Parnas takes aim at Devin Nunes
According to the House’s report on its impeachment inquiry that was released today, there were multiple phone calls between GOP Rep. Devin Nunes (CA) and several key figures implicated in the inquiry, including President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Ukrainian businessman Lev Parnas, and investigative reporter John Solomon.
Responding to the revelations, Parnas’ lawyer, Joseph A. Bondy, took to Twitter Tuesday afternoon with a direct message to Nunes, chiding him that he should have recused himself from the “outset.”
Devin Nunes, you should have recused yourself at the outset of the #HIC #ImpeachingHearings. #LetLevSpeak https://t.co/HeG8kFEDwl
Rudy Giuliani opened Trump up to a racketeering investigation with his ‘organized crime scheme’: Ex-FBI official
When Rudy Giuliani served as the United States Attorney in the Southern District of New York, he pioneered the use of a federal anti-racketeering law to go after the mafia. But now, that same law may be used to go after Giuliani and his associates.
The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act was passed by Congress to as a mechanism for prosecutors to go after people who order crimes as part of a criminal syndicate, but do not necessarily carry out the crimes themselves.
Federal obstruction of justice, bribery, fraud, embezzlement and money laundering can each count as two of the necessary predicate offenses allowing a RICO case, as can violations of state laws against bribery and extortion.
Mike Pompeo reaches out to Charles Koch and Sheldon Adelson for possible Senate run: report
In an effort to "gauge interest" in a potential run for an open Senate seat in Kansas for 2020, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has reportedly reached out to GOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson. Pompeo has also reached out to Charles Koch and other donors affiliated with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), McClatchy reports.
The level of donor support sought by Pompeo "far exceeds what would be necessary to secure a Senate seat in deep red Kansas," according to McClatchy. Pompeo is expected to win easily should he enter the race.
According to GOP Sen. Pat Roberts, whose seat Pompeo is potentially vying for, between $10 million and $12 million would be needed to be raised to run a successful campaign.
WATCH: Crazy video of a North Carolina politician attempting to pull rank on a cop during corn dog incident
Authorities in South Carolina on Tuesday released body camera footage of a North Carolina politician shouting at a police officer.
The video showed a Concord, North Carolina politician shouting at a police officer in South Carolina -- who remained remarkably calm during the interaction.
“I am the f*cking mayor pro tem of the city of Concord," King shouted.
“I don’t care," the officer replied.
But King continued in the stop, which somehow involved a corn dog.
“You are f*cking out of line, I have done nothing to you and I have just gotten a corn dog and you can kiss my a**," King said.