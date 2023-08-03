2020 election challenger faces arrest for unlawful possession of a voting machine
A lawyer who filed a lawsuit challenging the 2020 presidential election is facing multiple charges.

The Detroit Newsreported Stefanie Lambert was scheduled to be arraigned before Oakland County Circuit Judge Jeffery Matis on Thursday. Lambert previously announced she had been indicted.

Lambert is expected to be charged with undue possession of a voting machine and conspiracy to commit unauthorized access to a computer system.

She is the third person to be charged in special prosecutor D.J. Hilson's probe into a conspiracy to obtain voting tabulators.

Former Republican candidate Matt DePerno and former state Rep. Daire Rendon (R) were also arraigned this week on felony charges.

Attorney General Dana Nessel's office said the group "orchestrated a coordinated plan to gain access to voting tabulators" in an effort to undermine Joe Biden's defeat of Donald Trump.

