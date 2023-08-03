2020 election challenger faces arrest for unlawful possession of a voting machine

During an appearance on MSNBC on Thursday afternoon as Donald Trump heads to Washington, D.C., where he will be arraigned on new charges of multiple conspiracies to steal the 2020 presidential election, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel ridiculed supporters of the former president for coddling him like a giant "toddler."



Speaking with hosts Chris Jansing and Andrea Mitchell, the SAGT made the point that the former leader of the free world was perfectly capable of understanding that he lost the election and that his efforts to overturn it were, in fact, a criminal act.



"You know, what I find to be almost comical that I'm hearing from those who are still supporting Donald Trump is the notion that, what if he didn't really know he lost?" she began.



"I don't know, what about all of the homicide cases that I perpetually prosecute? It would be like a defendant saying, 'I shot the person and the bullets hit them, but I didn't know it was going to kill them. I didn't have that kind of familiarity with how a gun works or how bullets work,'" she sarcastically suggested.



"I mean, this man was the leader of the free world," she exclaimed. "I think for us to treat him as though he is a toddler or something and has no ability to understand that everyone around him, exclusively Republicans by the way, right? All of these individuals that he was trying to convince to assist him or who were telling him that he had, in fact, lost the election, were all his most trusted advisors, campaign staff, attorney general, et cetera., et cetera."



"I can't believe that anybody would actually lend any credence to this argument that he couldn't have known that what he was doing was wrong or he had lost the election. It's ridiculous on every level," she added.

Watch below or at the link: