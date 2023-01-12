2020 Michigan electors sue state's fake Trump electors for 'illegal' scheme to take their places

Three of the state presidential electors in Michigan who followed the law and backed President Joe Biden's win in their state in 2020 are now suing the slate of fraudulent electors who were chosen as "alternates" to be used to flip the state to former President Donald Trump.

The Detroit Metro Times reports that the three electors -- Blake Mazurek of Kent County, Robin Smith of Ingham County, and Timothy Smith of Ottawa County -- are asking a judge to declare that the scheme by their Trump-backing counterparts was "illegal under Michigan law," as it "attempted to subvert the sacred right of qualified voters in Michigan, enshrined in the state Constitution, to have their votes counted."

Furthermore, the complaint states that the electors "suffered humiliation, mental anguish and stress as a result of being cast in the false light created by defendants’ election fraud and lies."



The scheme to install fraudulent electors was a key plank in the House Select Committee's final report on the January 6th Capitol riots that argued that Trump and other associates such as attorney John Eastman deserved to be charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States.

And as the Detroit Metro News notes, "Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel referred the case to the Justice Department and said in January 2022 that there’s 'absolutely' enough evidence to warrant charges against the Republicans who signed the false certificate."