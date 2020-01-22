‘A trifecta of untruth’: CNN fact checker busts Trump lawyers for multiple impeachment trial lies

President Donald Trump’s attorneys made multiple false claims during Tuesday’s impeachment trial, and CNN fact checker Daniel Dale was on top of all of them.

During a Wednesday morning segment with CNN’s John Berman, Dale dissected and exposed the multiple untruths spouted by the president’s legal team made during the opening of the impeachment trial that included frequently debunked claims about the impeachment process that took place in the House of Representatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

First, Dale tore apart the lie that no Republicans were allowed to take part in or ask questions during the initial closed-door hearings conducted at the start of the impeachment inquiry.

“Every Republican member of the three committees that were holding those closed door hearings — that’s Intelligence, Oversight, Foreign Affairs — was not only allowed to be in the room, but given equal questioning time,” Dale said.

Dale then took a hammer to attorney Jay Sekulow’s claims that Trump “was denied the right to cross-examine witnesses… denied the right to access evidence, and… denied the right to have counsel present at hearings.”

“The president was allowed to have his counsel present at the Judiciary Committee,” Dale said. “In fact, Chairman Nadler actually invited him to have his counsel not only be present, but participate.”

Berman described Sekulow’s argument as “a trifecta of untruth.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below.