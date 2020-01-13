Quantcast
Abby Huntsman leaving The View to help run father's gubernatorial campaign

2 hours ago

Abby Huntsman is leaving “The View” to join her father’s gubernatorial campaign.

The conservative Huntsman will announce Monday that she’s leaving the daytime talkshow to help run her father Jon Huntsman’s campaign for Utah governor, reported People.

“Family has always been my number one priority, and is where I need to be focused at this time,” Huntsman said in a statement. “We are incredibly close and are there to support and help each other when it matters. It’s not often there is a political campaign that involves someone you love and believe in, but this is one of them.”

The 33-year-old Huntsman joined “The View” in September 2018, after working as host on “Fox & Friends,” and took off several months last year for maternity leave after giving birth to twins. She also has a 2-year-old daughter with husband Jeffrey Livingston.

Huntsman has reportedly had a falling out with friend Meghan McCain, who also works on “The View.”


