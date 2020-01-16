Accused Ukrainian mobster Firtash offered Biden dirt in exchange for dropping U.S. charges against him: Parnas
One of the most significant allegations made by indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas in the second night of his interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow is that the Ukraine scheme to dig for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden was connected to the U.S. prosecution of Ukrainian businessman Dmitryo Firtash.
According to Parnas, Firtash offered dirt on Biden, as well as on former special counsel Robert Mueller, in exchange for the Justice Department dropping charges against him:
.@Maddow: "Announcing the Biden investigation and talking about getting Firtash off from this Department of Justice prosecution, these were connected?"
Parnas: "It was all connected." pic.twitter.com/CytJa1FQnY
— The Moscow Project (@moscow_project) January 16, 2020
Firtash, who chairs the board of directors of Group DF, has been alleged by U.S. prosecutors to have ties to Russian organized crime.
CNN
Here’s why some Americans don’t appreciate ‘extraordinary’ accusations from Lev Parnas
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin broke down a key reason why indicted Giuliani associate Lev Parnas hasn't quite gotten across the severity of his accusations against President Donald Trump to the American people.
"Jeff, what do you think of Parnas as a witness?" asked Cooper.
"He has a distinctive style. He's very deadpan, very low-key," said Toobin. "You somehow don't realize how extraordinary story he is telling. The proprietor of a company called Fraud Guarantee, and he is going to the leadership of the government of Ukraine and saying, unless you announce an investigation of the Biden family, are you not getting the money that Congress has authorized. you are not getting the visit from the president and you are not getting an Oval Office visit. And it's true. None of it happened."
Eleven US troops had to be medevaced for brain injury after the Iran strike — as Trump was tweeting ‘all is well’
In the immediate aftermath of the Iranian ballistic missile strike against two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops, President Donald Trump took to Twitter assuring the American public that "all is well."
All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020