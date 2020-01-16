Accused Ukrainian mobster Firtash offered Biden dirt in exchange for dropping U.S. charges against him: Parnas

One of the most significant allegations made by indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas in the second night of his interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow is that the Ukraine scheme to dig for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden was connected to the U.S. prosecution of Ukrainian businessman Dmitryo Firtash.

According to Parnas, Firtash offered dirt on Biden, as well as on former special counsel Robert Mueller, in exchange for the Justice Department dropping charges against him:

.@Maddow: "Announcing the Biden investigation and talking about getting Firtash off from this Department of Justice prosecution, these were connected?"

Parnas: "It was all connected." pic.twitter.com/CytJa1FQnY — The Moscow Project (@moscow_project) January 16, 2020

Firtash, who chairs the board of directors of Group DF, has been alleged by U.S. prosecutors to have ties to Russian organized crime.