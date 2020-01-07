Andrew Napolitano schools very confused Fox & Friends host about how impeachment works
Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano schooled a very confused Ainsley Earhardt on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday morning.
While discussing the process of conducting an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in the Senate, Earhardt questioned whether Trump would be in his rights to simply have all charges against him dropped if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) kept stalling on sending over articles of impeachment against him.
“When a prosecutor brings a case against someone and then refuses to try it, can’t that person constitutionally dismiss the charges?” she asked.
“There is no prosecutor and no case being brought,” Napolitano replied.
“But isn’t it the same thing?” Earhardt asked.
Napolitano then told Earhardt that impeachment is a political process and not a legal process, so the traditional rules don’t necessarily apply.
“So is that a no?” she asked.
“I can’t answer it yes-or-no!” Napolitano said. “Ms. Pelosi is trying to influence the rules of the Senate by refusing to surrender the articles of impeachment until the senators agree to live testimony.”
Napolitano then said that former national security adviser John Bolton gave Pelosi’s pressure campaign a shot in the arm on Monday when he announced that he is prepared to testify in the Senate trial.
Watch the video below.
Ainsley Earhardt on impeachment: "When a prosecutor brings a case against someone and then refuses to try it, can't that person constitutionally dismiss the charges?"
Andrew Napolitano: "There's no prosecutor and no case being brought."
Ainsley: "But isn't it the same thing?" pic.twitter.com/g9sK6RGM4D
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 7, 2020
Asians are good at math? Why dressing up racism as a compliment just doesn’t add up
The narrative that “Asians are good at math” is pervasive in the United States. Young children are aware of it. College students’ academic performance can be affected by it. And Asian American presidential candidate Andrew Yang has made his mathematical aptitude a feature of his campaign.
On the surface, the “Asians are good at math” narrative sounds like a compliment. After all, what’s wrong with saying that someone is good at something? But as I explain in a recent article, there are two problems. First, the narrative is false. And second, it is racist.
America’s love affair with the single-family house is cooling, but it won’t be a quick breakup
For decades land use regulation across the U.S. has emphasized single-family houses on large lots. This approach has priced many people out of the quintessential American dream: homeownership. It also has promoted suburban sprawl – a pattern of low-density, car-dependent development that has dominated growth at the edges of urban areas since the end of World War II.
Now, however, Americans may be starting to question the desirability of a private house. In the past year, the Minneapolis City Council and the state of Oregon have voted to allow duplexes and other types of multi-unit housing in neighborhoods where currently only single-family homes currently are allowed. Democratic lawmakers in Virginia, who recently won control of their state’s legislature, are seeking to enact similar legislation. And several Democratic presidential candidates have included changes to zoning laws in their housing policies.
CEOs make more in first week of January than average salary – pay ratios are the solution
The typical FTSE 100 CEO will have earned as much as the average UK worker earns in a year by 5pm on January 6 2020 – £29,559 for 33 hours of work, according to data compiled by the High Pay Centre think tank. By the close of the year, the same CEO would have earned £3.46 million – roughly 117 times the average wage in the UK. This is a staggering differential.
If you believe that excessive executive pay is a problem, this statistic illustrates the point perfectly. These figures even represent a reduction from previous years, although this is due more to shrinkage in overall CEO pay than increases at the bottom. And UK CEO pay actually pales in comparison to their counterparts in the US, where levels topped US$14.5m (£11.5m), representing a 287-1 differential with the average worker.