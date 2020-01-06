Fox News legal analyst says Dems should reopen impeachment inquiry — and possibly add new charges against Trump

Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano on Monday advised Democrats in the House of Representatives to reopen their impeachment inquiry and consider drafting additional articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

In an interview with host Bill Hemmer, Napolitano pointed to newly released emails showing that Trump was directly ordering the hold on military aid to Ukraine as fresh evidence that he was trying to extort the country until it agreed to launch an investigation into prospective 2020 rival Joe Biden.

“If I were a Democrat in the House, I would be moving to reopen the impeachment on the basis of the newly acquired evidence, these new emails of people getting instructions directly from the president to hold up on the sending of the funds,” Napolitano said. “That would justify holding onto the articles of impeachment, because there’s new evidence and perhaps new articles.”

Napolitano did say that he sympathized with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and his complaints about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holding onto her chamber’s articles of impeachment against Trump until the Senate agrees to allow additional witnesses, such as former national security adviser John Bolton, to testify in the trial.

