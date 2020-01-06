Fox News legal analyst says Dems should reopen impeachment inquiry — and possibly add new charges against Trump
Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano on Monday advised Democrats in the House of Representatives to reopen their impeachment inquiry and consider drafting additional articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
In an interview with host Bill Hemmer, Napolitano pointed to newly released emails showing that Trump was directly ordering the hold on military aid to Ukraine as fresh evidence that he was trying to extort the country until it agreed to launch an investigation into prospective 2020 rival Joe Biden.
“If I were a Democrat in the House, I would be moving to reopen the impeachment on the basis of the newly acquired evidence, these new emails of people getting instructions directly from the president to hold up on the sending of the funds,” Napolitano said. “That would justify holding onto the articles of impeachment, because there’s new evidence and perhaps new articles.”
Napolitano did say that he sympathized with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and his complaints about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holding onto her chamber’s articles of impeachment against Trump until the Senate agrees to allow additional witnesses, such as former national security adviser John Bolton, to testify in the trial.
Trump not keeping up with intelligence briefings despite assassinating Iranian general and threatening military action
President Donald Trump is scheduled to receive his intelligence briefing Monday – the first in almost three weeks, despite having authorized the highly-controversial assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani over the holidays.
Trump increasingly has been ignoring his intelligence briefings – which in prior administrations for decades were known as the "President's Daily Brief." This White House long ago dropped the "daily" function.
During the month of December President Trump was scheduled to receive only four intelligence briefings, according to his official calendar.
‘How insane this situation has become’: Trump warned he can’t declare war via tweet
"The Constitution doesn't allow presidents to declare war over social media."
Democratic lawmakers, anti-war advocates, and legal experts rebuked President Donald Trump after he announced on Twitter that he would be using the social media platform as the medium by which he would inform Congress of hypothetical, future military strikes against Iran.
"The Constitution doesn't allow presidents to declare war over social media," tweeted Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Caif.).
Top Senate Democrats demand Trump declassify decision to kill Suleimani and bring US to the ‘brink of war with Iran’
"It is critical that national security matters of such import be shared with the American people in a timely manner."
Two leading Democrats in the Republican-controlled Senate implored President Donald Trump on Monday to immediately declassify the formal notification submitted to Congress detailing the White House decision to kill Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Suleimani in an airstrike last week.