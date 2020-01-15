Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Bill Barr can’t do a criminal investigation on a matter he’s involved in’: Ex-federal prosecutor calls for special prosecutor

Published

1 min ago

on

Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance appeared on MSNBC in the wake of Rachel Maddow’s interview with Lev Parnas. One of the shocking revelations was a link that Parnas provided about Attorney General Bill Barr being “in” on the Ukraine conspiracy.

One fact being lost in the conversation about the trunk-load of documents Parnas provided is that the Department of Justice has had the documents for three months as part of the Parnas indictment. At no time did Barr or any of his prosecutors indicate that the documents revealed evidence of an international conspiracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a discussion with host Brian Williams, Vance explained that Barr is no longer an independent actor.

“We need to have a special counsel,” she demanded. “Why is that? Because it’s clear that Bill Barr can’t conduct a criminal investigation about a matter that he is perhaps involved in, certainly would be a witness in. Impeachment is only about the president. There are criminal charges here. Only a special counsel can get to the bottom of that.”

Watch her full comments below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Internet breaks out with congratulations to ‘President Pelosi’ as Lev Parnas links Mike Pence to Trump’s Ukraine scandal

Published

40 mins ago

on

January 15, 2020

By

Rudy Giuliani's associate Lev Parnas spoke with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Wednesday, revealing a cash of information that linked Vice President Mike Pence, Attorney General Bill Barr and Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) to President Donald Trump's bribery scandal with Ukraine.

Given the involvement by Pence, it would mean that both the president and vice president could be impeached and removed from office in this scandal. While it isn't likely because Republicans have indicated they don't care what the evidence shows, it prompted many on Twitter to ask if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was ready to move over to the White House.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Devin Nunes said he’d sue fellow Congressman after allegation ‘Nunes conspired with Parnas’

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 15, 2020

By

devin nunes hold up

Rep. Devin Nunes was outed by Rudy Giuliani's associate Lev Parnas in an interview with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Wednesday.

In the conversation, Parnas explained that he and Nunes didn't have much of a relationship until he was told to work with Nunes' aid Derek Harvey.

"We met several times at the Trump Hotel, but our relationship started getting -- basically where it expanded was when I was introduced to his aide, Derek Harvey, and the reason why Derek Harvey I was told because Devin Nunes had an ethics -- something to do with the Ethics Committee, he couldn't be in the spotlight. He was kind of shunned a little bit and that he was looking into this Ukraine stuff also, wanted to help out. And they gave me Derek Harvey to deal with," said Parnas.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump mega-donors can now contribute nearly $600,000 to get him reelected

Published

4 hours ago

on

January 15, 2020

By

Under an agreement announced Wednesday, the Trump Victory super PAC can score $580,000 from mega-donors for his reelection. The Republican National Committee's biggest donors could also end up contributing as much as $1.6 million earmarked for Trump's reelection in 2020.

A Washington Post analysis revealed the new numbers Wednesday that these astoundly large numbers are all thanks to the Supreme Court's 2014 campaign finance ruling, McCutcheon v. FEC.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image