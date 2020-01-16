‘Breathtaking’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe stunned by bombshells Lev Parnas dropped in Rachel Maddow interview

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough was gobsmacked by colleague Rachel Maddow’s interview of Rudy Giuliani’s indicted henchman Lev Parnas.

The “Morning Joe” host said the Ukraine-born businessman dropped a number of bombshells during the interview, and he applauded House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for holding onto the articles of impeachment until more evidence would be revealed.

“I’m trying to remember the last time that an interview revealed as much as Rachel Maddow’s interview last night revealed,” Scarborough said, “and actually moved a story of national and international significance as much as that interview did. It was breathtaking what was revealed in the interview.”

Scarborough said Parnas exposed lies by President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Attorney General Bill Barr, Rep. Devin Nunes and other Republicans during the interview.

“Even Devin Nunes, everybody knew he was lying, that he was being a liar when he said he didn’t know who Lev was, and even last night I think it was he had to go out and admit, oh, yes, I do remember now,” Scarborough said. “They all know him, all had pictures with him. Apparently the vice president of the United States caught lying, the president caught lying, the attorney general, all of them, caught lying.”

He said the interview showed Pelosi’s pause on impeachment was a wise political move.

“This is why it’s important to have an inner voice, where you can tune everybody out,” Scarborough said. “Nancy Pelosi holding up the articles of impeachment for as long as she did has revealed so much in that time when Republicans were trying — and right-wing Trumpists were trying to pressure her and saying, oh, this is the worst thing ever. Even Democrats last week started whining about, oh, send them over here.”

“If I have any criticism of Nancy,” he added, “she should have held them a couple more weeks, because the space she has created — we didn’t even know John Bolton was going to testify until Nancy Pelosi gave this process time to breathe. Of course, they wanted to get the articles of impeachment because they wanted to kill them. They wanted to club them like baby seals, and get rid of them immediately. Wipe them to the side and move on and pretend this never happened. Well, this happened and last night yet another explosion.”