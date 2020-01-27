CNN panel cracks up laughing at Trump lawyers trying to make Rudy Giuliani into ‘the coffee boy’
President Donald Trump’s legal team fought Monday to try and claim that Rudy Giuliani had nothing to do with the president’s efforts in Ukraine.
It’s a claim that flies in the face of the documents, testimony, text messages and more that have been revealed throughout the course of the investigation that hangs the albatross around Giuliani’s neck.
In fact, Giuliani crafted his own letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky saying that he was authorized to speak on behalf of President Donald Trump as a “private attorney.” If the president cared so much about corruption in Ukraine, why would he be doing a shadow foreign policy using Giuliani instead of through Congress, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the United Nations, the European Union, the International Monetary Fund or a slew of other international groups interested in the issue.
The excuse from the Trump team was that Giuliani was a nobody.
“Rudy Giuliani is a minor player,” Trump lawyer Jane Raskin said. “That shiny object designed to distract you. Senators, I urge you most respectfully: Do not be distracted.”
CNN host Chris Cuomo questioned the attempt, before playing a clip of Giuliani, who admitted to the crime on his show.
“So you did ask Ukraine to look into Joe Biden?” Cuomo asked.
“Of course I did!” Giuliani exclaimed.
The panel of experts cracked up laughing.
“Let me pick up on where Paul left off and it goes right to Giuliani and what this is about in realtime: extortion,” said Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein. “That behavior and a kind of bribe. Exactly what Alan Dershowitz was saying today, he kept saying, ‘Well, if the crime is akin to.’ Well, that’s what we’re looking at — something that is akin to. And I think Dershowitz has opened up a door particularly for Democrats to walk right through and exploit and say, ‘This is exactly what Dershowitz was talking about, extortion, bribery.’ That’s what the president did. that’s what Giuliani participated in.”
Watch the full clip below:
Legal analyst mocks Alan Dershowitz for admitting he has a ‘minority view’: It’s ‘because he’s wrong’
Following former Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz's defense of President Donald Trump in the impeachment trial on Monday, CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin had harsh criticism.
"Alan Dershowitz, to his credit, said that his own view was very much a minority view of what the impeachment provision means," said Toobin. "To his discredit, the reason why it's a minority view is because he's wrong."
"The idea that you can only impeach a president because he committed an actual crime or, as he says, a criminal-like behavior, which I don't even know what that means," said Toobin. "Abuse of power, obstruction of Congress, are impeachable offenses, and that's why we're here. Because these are legitimately impeachable."
Trump lawyer cites former GOP senator to discredit impeachment — but leaves out he supports convicting the president
During the Senate impeachment trial on Monday, White House lawyer Robert Ray attempted to contrast the impeachment of President Donald Trump with that of President Richard Nixon, by arguing that unlike in the former case, Republicans came together with Democrats to call for removing Nixon. As part of the comparison, he brought up then-Rep. William Cohen, who went on to become a U.S. senator from Maine and Secretary of Defense for President Bill Clinton.
"Together these six Republicans made history," said Ray. "They did so with no sense of triumph and no fist bumps."
What Ray chose not to mention, however, is that Cohen has specifically weighed in on the Trump case, and said that he should be impeached and removed over the Ukraine scheme.
‘Give me a break’: CNN analyst explains why Trump defense of Rudy Giuliani was terrible
While the Senate impeachment trial against President Donald Trump paused for a dinner break, CNN analysts responded to the White House's afternoon defense of the president was by blaming the Biden family.
Political commentator Gloria Borger noted that Trump lawyer, Eric Herschmann, going after former President Barack Obama just seemed desperate.
"Give me a break," she said. "What does that have to do with any of this right now? His defense boiled down to, 'He did it, so what? He did it. He was trying to root out corruption.' But if he was concerned about rooting out corruption, why haven't we seen more of that? His defense was, 'He had a reason to do it. It's OK. Therefore it was in the national interest.' This wasn't just about Joe Biden."